Retailers React: What is your favorite motto/ saying?

By Ken Ryan
HomeFeatured PostRetailers React: What is your favorite motto/ saying?

mottoEvery two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. What is your favorite motto/ saying?

Here are their responses:

motto

“Success isn’t built on motivation; it’s built on the discipline to do the work every single day.” Motivation is an emotion. Discipline is a habit. That’s why discipline is far more powerful. Motivation is fleeting and comes and goes based on your mood, energy level or circumstances. If you only act when you feel motivated, your progress will always be inconsistent. Discipline, however, is a commitment to doing what needs to be done.”

—Tom Norris

ProSource Wholesale

Pittsburgh, Pa.

motto““You are only one decision away from a different life.” A career decision based only on money and not on love of the work—or a desire to make a difference—is a recipe for unhappiness.”

—Typhannie Harker

Carpeting by Mike

Somerset, Wis.

motto“Always do what is right and you will succeed.” The flooring world isn’t perfect, and we run into issues at times. Even when claims aren’t approved by manufacturers, there is a good chance we are replacing the floor. We will always take care of the issue at our expense.”

—Ryan Boender

Sackett’s Flooring

Kalamazoo, Mich.

motto““It’s not the strongest of the species that survives, nor the most intelligent—it is the one most adaptable to change.” It crosses both the personal and professional realm, and it reminds us that being able to pivot is what makes us and keeps us great.”

—Elise Lefebvre

ProSource Wholesale

Tempe, Ariz.

motto“Great things in business are never done by one person. They’re done by a team of people.” This applies perfectly to our industry. As retailers we are only successful because of the whole process. From sales to installers, they make the team that makes every job successful. Without them we wouldn’t be what we are.”

—Joe Elder

Hiller’s Flooring America

Rochester, Minn.

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July 13, 2026

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