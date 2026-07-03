Retailers React: What area of your business is exceeding expectations?

By Ken Ryan
HomeFeatured PostRetailers React: What area of your business is exceeding expectations?

customer concernEvery two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. What area of your business is exceeding expectations?

Here are their responses:

“Our retail segment is performing particularly well right now. We recently held our 40th anniversary spring sale, which was a huge success. Consumers are currently very focused on finding value, and our decision to align heavy advertising with the spring market timing resonated well with that demand.”

—Raffi Sarmazian

Sarmazian Bros. Flooring

Waterloo, Ontario, Canada

“We are heavily committed to residential clients requiring better- to higher-end goods; that classification is very strong for us. Though flooring replacement is good, full bathroom projects are very strong.”

—Bob Duke

Floor Magic
Damariscotta, Maine

“We have been steady with retail. As well, Main Street commercial—which for us is hospitals and retirement centers—never really slows down much. We have picked up several bigger projects from some contractors working on commercial condo replacement. I believe this is mostly due from storm and hurricane damages from past years.”

—Mike Montgomery

Montgomery’s CarpetsPlus Colortile

Venice. Fla

“We are finding that Main Street remodeling is picking up in our area, especially church replacement projects. Our retail has slowed down, but our contractors and builders are staying busy—now that spring is here and the houses are starting again.”

Typhannie Harker

Carpeting by Mike

Somerset, Wis.

“We are continuing to see a high growth rate of new upscale homes in our area. Residential replacement, in both countertops and flooring, continues to be steady as our consumers are still desiring to update their home and make their space unique to them.”

—Missy Bakken

CarpetsPlus of Rochester

Rochester, Minn.

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June 29, 2026

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