Tuesday Tips: The value of the pause

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostTuesday Tips: The value of the pause

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings, retail training expert, explains how a well-timed pause can improve customer conversations. Rather than rushing to fill every silence, give customers time to think, respond and communicate what they truly need.

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