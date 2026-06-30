Floris Koopmans appointed president of Unilin Technologies

Waregem, Belgium—Unilin Technologies announced that Floris Koopmans has been appointed president of Unilin Technologies, following Bart Van der Stockt’s decision to pursue new opportunities outside the flooring industry.

Over the past eight years as sales and marketing director, Koopmans has played a key role in strengthening Unilin Technologies’ position and driving the growth of its IP business. The company said it is confident that, in this new role, Koopmans will continue to build on that momentum and lead Unilin Technologies into a new chapter. Koopmans will be succeeded as sales and marketing director by Louis Van Roy.

Unilin Technologies thanked Van der Stockt for more than 20 years of dedication and leadership. He has been instrumental in shaping Unilin Technologies into what it is today.

Unilin Technologies said it is looking ahead with great energy and remains fully committed to supporting its customers and continuing to drive innovation at the level expected from Unilin Technologies.