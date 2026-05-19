Matthias Liebert named Taylor Adhesives GM

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesInstallationMatthias Liebert named Taylor Adhesives GM

Matthias LiebertMentor, Ohio—Avery Dennison Materials Group has named Matthias “Matt” Liebert general manager of Taylor Adhesives, a wholly owned Avery Dennison subsidiary. Taylor Adhesives supplies adhesives, coatings and specialty installation products to the flooring industry.

Liebert brings 20 years of flooring industry experience to the role. He will lead Taylor Adhesives’ strategic direction, financial performance and commercial strategy.

“Matt is well-known and highly regarded across the flooring industry,” said Ryan Yost, president of Avery Dennison Materials Group. “He will identify and pursue new opportunities, advance our growth priorities and deliver additional value to our customers and stakeholders.”

Liebert previously spent 17 years as chairman, CEO and president of Uzin Utz North America Inc. The company manufactures product systems for the preparation and installation of floor coverings.

Most recently, Liebert founded MNL Business & Management Partners GmbH. In that role, he advised U.S. subsidiaries on market entry and growth strategies.

Liebert holds an MBA in general management from Central Connecticut State University. He also holds an MBA in information science from the University of Konstanz in Germany and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Duale Hochschule in Heidenheim, Germany.

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