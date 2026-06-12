Louisville Tile expands ‘Down & Dirty’ program

Cincinnati—Louisville Tile Distributors is expanding its “Down & Dirty” design education program across major markets following a successful pilot event here.

The hands-on program is designed to help bridge the gap between design concepts and job site realities. Louisville Tile created the program to give architects and designers a closer look at the technical foundation behind tile installation.

Louisville Tile hosts the sessions in collaboration with its manufacturing partners. Each event begins with a roundtable discussion led by technical experts from Louisville Tile and its partners.

Discussions focus on installation methods, large-format porcelain panels, substrate requirements and common project challenges. Designers also take part in a Q&A focused on practical tile installation issues.

After the discussion, participants move to the warehouse floor for hands-on training. Attendees work in pairs at installation stations, where they mix thin-set, trowel mortar on walls and floors and build technical layers of a project. The training includes waterproofing, uncoupling membranes and grout joint spacing.

“My team and I are excited to bring this program to our markets,” said Tammy Henry, national director of A&D sales at Louisville Tile. “We love hearing those ‘aha’ moments from designers, or having them say, ‘Wow, I didn’t know that could be done.’ Getting Down and Dirty is truly about education, partnership and relationship building, all while literally getting our hands dirty.”

Additional sessions planned

Louisville Tile will host upcoming sessions here on July 29 and Nashville on Oct. 8.

The Cincinnati facility includes a 6,000-square-foot showroom and also supports local firms through same-day sample delivery and an open-door policy. Louisville Tile said it brings that same service model to all its markets.

“This initiative transforms our locations from beautiful product galleries into active learning centers,” said Kayla Malone, account executive for A&D at Louisville Tile. “We are providing so much more than a traditional display space; we are building interactive environments where designers can get hands-on experience, master the materials they specify and confidently bring their own clients to explore possibilities alongside them.”

Louisville Tile said the rollout reflects its role as an industry educator and partner as the tile category continues to evolve.