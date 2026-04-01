Coverings announces 2026 CID award winners

Las Vegas—Coverings recognized 25 projects with Installation & Design Awards for excellence in tile and stone design and installation. The winners were honored March 31 during the CID Awards Reception at Coverings 2026.

The annual program highlights work from architects, builders, contractors, designers and installers. Projects span residential, institutional and commercial applications.

A panel of editors and industry leaders judged submissions across nine categories. These included ceramic and stone design and installation in both residential and commercial settings.

Coverings also presented special recognition awards across 11 categories. These include artistic design, transportation, cultural institutions and international design.

CID design and installation winners

Artistic installation

San Diego International Airport

All Source Company Building Group

San Diego, Calif.

Commercial ceramic tile installation

Grand Helios Hotel

David Allen Company

Orlando, Fla.

Commercial ceramic tile design

The Club @ Crafted Clermont

Visual Studio Plus

Clermont, Fla.

Commercial stone design

Cote Korean Steakhouse at The Venetian

M.Teixeira Soapstone

Las Vegas, Nev.

Special recognition winners

Artistic design

“Woven Earth” at the Nashville Zoo

Rhoda Kahler LLC

Nashville, Tenn.

Commercial ceramic tile installation

1587 Prime Steakhouse

Metro Tile Contractors

Kansas City, Mo.

Glass tile pool design

The Legend of Driftwood Hollow

GB IV Designs

Driftwood, Texas

International design

Araruama 231

CILENE LUPI | ARQ + DESIGN

São Paulo, Brazil