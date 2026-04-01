Coverings announces 2026 CID award winners

Las Vegas—Coverings recognized 25 projects with Installation & Design Awards for excellence in tile and stone design and installation. The winners were honored March 31 during the CID Awards Reception at Coverings 2026.
The annual program highlights work from architects, builders, contractors, designers and installers. Projects span residential, institutional and commercial applications.
A panel of editors and industry leaders judged submissions across nine categories. These included ceramic and stone design and installation in both residential and commercial settings.
Coverings also presented special recognition awards across 11 categories. These include artistic design, transportation, cultural institutions and international design.
CID design and installation winners
Artistic installation
San Diego International Airport
All Source Company Building Group
San Diego, Calif.
Commercial ceramic tile installation
Grand Helios Hotel
David Allen Company
Orlando, Fla.
Commercial ceramic tile design
The Club @ Crafted Clermont
Visual Studio Plus
Clermont, Fla.
Commercial stone design
Cote Korean Steakhouse at The Venetian
M.Teixeira Soapstone
Las Vegas, Nev.
Special recognition winners
Artistic design
“Woven Earth” at the Nashville Zoo
Rhoda Kahler LLC
Nashville, Tenn.
Commercial ceramic tile installation
1587 Prime Steakhouse
Metro Tile Contractors
Kansas City, Mo.
Glass tile pool design
The Legend of Driftwood Hollow
GB IV Designs
Driftwood, Texas
International design
Araruama 231
CILENE LUPI | ARQ + DESIGN
São Paulo, Brazil