NTCA announces 2026 Tom Ade Scholarship winners

Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association announced the recipients of the 2026 Tom Ade Scholarships. The awards will be presented April 1 during NTCA Awards Night at Coverings 2026.

Tom Ade, an NTCA contractor member, established the scholarship fund 11 years ago. The program supports the next generation of industry leaders. Each recipient receives $5,000 to assist with academic and career goals.

Dal-Tile and Laticrete sponsor the program. NTCA said the scholarships reflect a shared commitment to developing future talent in the tile industry.

Scholarship recipients

Joseph Belyea

Belyea is a senior at Weymouth High School in Massachusetts. He is the son of Stephen Belyea of JSG Tile, the 2026 NTCA Ambassador of the Year.

Belyea is an accomplished musician who has played saxophone since age 10. He serves as lead saxophonist in his jazz band. He also attends the UMass Amherst Jazz in July program on a full scholarship. There, he studies with professional jazz musicians.

He plans to pursue a biology degree at the College of the Holy Cross or a similar institution. His goal is to prepare for the MCAT and attend medical school.

Ashlyn Miller

Miller graduated high school as valedictorian and now attends the University of Wisconsin. She is pursuing a double major in neurobiology and psychology.

She credits her parents, Jennifer Miller and Troy Servais, owners of Servais Tile and Stone, with shaping her work ethic. Miller aims to become a physician focused on compassionate care supported by science.

She is active in community initiatives. Her work includes education efforts related to drug awareness, bullying prevention and mental health.

Ethan Fox

Fox is a senior at St. Mary’s High School in Kansas. He plans to attend Pittsburg State University and major in construction management.

He intends to join his family’s business, Fox Ceramic Tile Inc. The company was founded by his grandfather and expanded by his father. It is an NTCA Five-Star Contractor serving commercial and residential markets.

Fox said he looks forward to contributing to the company’s continued growth as a third-generation business.