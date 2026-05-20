Abbey Carpet embraces next-gen leadership

Bonita Springs, Fla.—Abbey Carpet & Floor/Floors To Go is evolving alongside the changing demographics of both its membership base and the consumers it serves. As the organization attracts a younger generation of dealers and leaders, it is also embracing a more gender-balanced approach in leadership, marketing and member engagement strategies.

Since the start of 2024, Abbey/ Floors To Go has added approximately 50 new members, many of whom are younger than the organization’s traditional dealer profile. That influx has helped drive recent leadership additions and organizational changes designed to position the franchise for long-term growth.

According to company executives, the younger membership base is bringing fresh ideas, updated marketing approaches and increased interest in technology-driven solutions. At the same time, expanded female representation within the organization is helping Abbey better align with today’s flooring consumer.

“It shifts us into a more empathetic and supportive role to consumers,” said Paul Dominie, regional vice president of franchise development. “It’s important because it gives us insight and knowledge to build the right message to improve sales and product programs.”

Building the next generation

The company’s generational transition is best illustrated by the involvement of chairman, president and CEO Phil Gutierrez’s granddaughters in the business. Kailie Gutierrez recently joined Abbey’s marketing department after graduating from Ole Miss with a degree in marketing. Her younger sister, Ali, has also gained experience working at the company’s corporate retail store in Naples while attending college.

“There’s definitely pressure because I know how hard my grandfather has worked for this business,” Kailie Gutierrez said. “I’m never going to fill his shoes, but I would like to grow into my own role within the company.”

In her current position, Gutierrez is focused heavily on social media and digital engagement initiatives aimed at helping members connect with younger consumers. “It’s very important for our members to grow into new technology and social media,” she said. “We’re helping create content that speaks to the right audience while still supporting what our members are offering in their trading areas.”

Gutierrez also sees long-term opportunity in helping members maximize the use of FloorHub, Abbey’s communication and business management platform that enables dealers to manage leads, share information and connect with other members. “There are members who are passing their businesses down to the next generation, and that younger demographic is going to lean more heavily into technology,” she said.

Leadership evolution

Susan Butler, who joined Abbey two years ago as CFO, said the organization’s evolving demographics are reshaping both leadership and membership. “My primary role is making sure Abbey Carpet & Floor remains a viable organization for many years—for our members, for our employees and for the family,” she said.

A cornerstone of Abbey’s culture, she noted, is its emphasis on mentorship and knowledge sharing between seasoned employees and newer team members. The company intentionally pairs incoming talent with long-standing employees to foster collaboration and continuity.

“This way, you’re not reinventing the wheel,” Butler explained. “You’re leveraging the best of both worlds—fresh ideas and new energy from younger employees combined with the deep relationships and institutional knowledge of long-time team members.”

Butler also observed a generational shift occurring across both Abbey’s leadership ranks and membership base. Many members who have been with the organization for more than four decades are beginning to retire, passing their businesses on to the next generation. At the same time, Abbey’s expanded franchise development efforts are attracting a new wave of entrepreneurs and business owners.

Bill Wilson, a 26-year Abbey veteran who became COO last year, said the flooring industry is becoming more appealing to younger operators. “There was a time when younger people didn’t view floor covering as a viable career path,” he said. “Now, more second- and third-generation owners are recognizing the profitability and long-term opportunity within the business.”

Wilson added that Abbey is also seeing growing interest from entrepreneurs outside the flooring industry who are attracted to the franchise model and support structure. “They may not know floor covering, but they understand business,” he said. “They see that marketing support, merchandising, websites and business tools are already integrated into the Abbey and Floors To Go platform.”

Technology as a growth driver

Executives say technology investments are playing a significant role in attracting younger members and supporting dealer growth. FloorHub remains central to those efforts, offering tools for communication, lead management and member engagement. Abbey is also expanding the platform’s capabilities to include purchasing data integration and CashBack tracking.

“The organization has invested significant resources into creating FloorHub,” Butler said. “We continue to implement new technologies and strategies that make it easier for members to manage and grow their businesses.”

Expanding member services

Abbey’s member services department has also become a key component of the company’s support strategy. Led by merchandising manager Jennifer Price, the department is designed to function as an extension of each member’s business.

“We provide hands-on support for virtually any issue a member encounters, especially newer members,” said Colleen McCarty, CashBack incentive manager. “Whether it’s supplier questions, merchandising, pricing or sourcing products, members know they can contact us directly and get answers quickly.”

Rebecca Deering, pricing manager, said the department frequently collaborates directly with suppliers to resolve issues ranging from denied claims to sourcing specialty products.

“If a member needs a sample or a specific product and can’t get it through normal channels, we step in and help make it happen,” Deering said.

New members also receive extensive onboarding support, including visits to Abbey’s Naples headquarters for training on marketing programs, advertising tools and technology platforms.

A flexible franchise model

Abbey executives emphasized that flexibility remains one of the organization’s defining characteristics. “We respect the businesses our members have built,” Wilson said. “We do not mandate business changes or force them to operate differently. Our goal is to take a good business and make it better.”

The company’s lead generation and lead management systems are designed to simplify operations for dealers increasingly focused on efficiency and digital engagement. “We’re hearing from younger members that they want solutions and expertise,” Wilson said. “They do not want to join and then be left on their own. Our teams stay actively involved, monitoring campaign performance and helping members adjust strategies in real time.”

Additional dealer benefits

Abbey executives highlighted several additional resources available to members, including:

Showroom merchandising support: New members are offered assistance with showroom redesigns, including floor plans, display placement, traffic flow and lighting.

Exclusive products: Private-label product lines offer members enhanced cashback opportunities and product differentiation.

Dedicated support teams: Members are assigned dedicated marketing specialists to streamline communication and problem-solving.

Collaborative program development: Member feedback plays an active role in shaping and refining company programs and initiatives.

What members have to say

Abbey dealers attest to the benefits of membership. “Being a member of Floors to Go has been a tremendous asset for Woodstock Flooring & Design Center,” said Kyle VanOrder, general manager. “The marketing support and private-label branding have helped us strengthen our identity in the marketplace while still offering the buying power and resources of a national organization. It truly feels like having a team behind us that understands independent flooring retailers and wants to see us succeed. The partnership has allowed us to better connect with our customers, grow our business and continue delivering the personalized service our community expects from Woodstock.”

Lance and Gianna Kramer, LG Kramer in Sarasota, Fla., are newer Abbey members. “We love how Abbey is family oriented and view our partnership as ‘we win when you win,’” Gianna Kramer said. “With so many manufacturers moving to selling direct to the consumer through online outlets, we have appreciated and grown through Abbey’s resources, programs and depth of relationships and knowledge of the flooring industry.”

Many independent retailers don’t fully realize the level of flexibility, support and partnership Abbey provides to its franchisees, Wilson said. “That collaborative approach has become a defining part of who we are as an organization.”

And Jestin Kemp, president of Infinite Floors, Burnsville, Minn., a new Floors to Go dealer, added, “Abbey Carpet & Floors to Go made a huge impact on our strong start to 2026. They helped us completely refresh our displays with an easy process, gave us access to top vendors without large upfront display costs and provided marketing support that’s already driving results.”

Wilson summed it up: “Through Phil Gutierrez’s vision and leadership over the past 50 years, the franchise has experienced tremendous growth and long-term success, positioning it well for continued prosperity in the years ahead.”