Winning at retail: Flooring dealers share top strategies

Specialty flooring retailers compete everyday against goliaths like Floor & Decor, a reality that forces them to be more agile, innovative and responsive to customer needs—essentially doing 100 things 1% better rather than one thing 100% better.

In this special FCNews annual Winning at Retail section, flooring retailers share valuable tips, strategies and tools they have taken to remain competitive and relevant. FCNews contacted successful flooring retailers from around the country to get their thoughts and strategies.

Leveraging AI

“I view AI as a friend to flooring retailers. The integration of AI technologies into our operations can lead to remarkable improvements in various aspects of our business. AI can enhance customer service by providing personalized recommendations based on customers’ preferences and purchasing history, thereby elevating the shopping experience. The implementation of AI can empower retailers to optimize their operations and drive growth.”

—DAVID CHAMBERS

Nebraska Furniture Mart, Omaha, Neb.

“I think [AI] is going be very friendly for business; it’s hard to find reliable help (front desk and installers) these days and answering the phones is obviously crucial. Sometimes we get in feast-or-famine mode on the phones and some calls get missed. AI will be able to answer most questions, schedule appointments and almost everything else a person can do 24/7.”

—DON LOVATO

CarpetSourceUSA

Albuquerque, N.M.

What to look for in an RSA

“A positive attitude with a genuine appreciation and desire to help people. Great communication skills, being open-minded and an insightful listener. A willingness to put the time in, understanding new products and have a strong commitment to personal development.”

—PETER RUBANDO

Giant Floor

Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

Achieving the right work-life balance

“You don’t have all the time in the world. If there is an opportunity, take it. My advice is to live your days as if tomorrow does not exist. Because you are not promised tomorrow. We’re not doing heart transplants here, we’re doing flooring. And the work will still get done.”

—DARREN HARRISON

Sunshine Interiors

Lakeland, Fla.

Inspire your salespeople

“I keep my sales team motivated by setting clear goals, staying involved and making sure we celebrate progress, not just big wins. I focus on what each person does best, give real-time support and consistently focus on upholding a culture where accountability and teamwork actually feel energizing.”

—MINDY LAWLEY

Brian’s Flooring & Design

Birmingham, Ala.

Combating rising fees

“After discussing this topic for roughly three years across our dealership team, we made the move to charge a credit card fee in 2024; we haven’t looked back. We had one customer complaint and have recouped more than enough to justify the decision. At the same time, we rolled out a text-to-pay option that utilizes ACH payments, which only cost $1 per transaction. We felt it was important to offer as many non-fee options as possible to our clients.”

—MATT WIEN

Marshall Flooring

Mayfield Heights, Ohio

Retaining good employees

“As an effective leader, you need to know what makes each of your team members ‘tick,’ and use those things when motivating/mentoring them. Each person is unique and what motivates one person surely may not motivate another. Listening to our employees and their needs beyond our front doors has been very valued by our team.”

—ERIC LANGAN

Carpetland USA

Davenport, Iowa

A little bit of everything makes the difference

“Don’t align yourself with one vendor. Don’t let builders use you as a bank; be firm with collecting. Learn to listen to your gut—some jobs are worth not taking. Treat your installers well. Take care of repairs quickly. Establish a social media presence. Lastly, get estimates out within 24 hours.”

—NICK BOSS

Floor Mart

Cape Coral, Fla.

Know your product sources

“In this era of tariffs, customers want to know the origin of the product. That’s why it is important to sell products from trusted manufacturers. Many distributors buy products from manufacturers, and the distributors do not have the means to test the product to see if it is being made to the specifications that are requested. It is important to buy products from companies who know what they are selling quality-wise.”

—CHRIS KEMP

Dalton’s West Flooring

Newnan, Ga.

What to look for in a manufacturer sales rep

“The best vendor reps listen, return phone calls and host regular product knowledge meetings. As a manager I will try to make time for my reps, but the best ones get in front of our RSAs to better understand their needs.”

—DOUG PEEPLES

Myers Flooring

Nashville, Tenn.