Edge Summit announces early bird registration dates

Dallas, Texas—Mohawk will host Edge Summit 2027 here at the Gaylord Texan Resort from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, delivering actionable retail growth strategies, breakthrough product innovation and unforgettable experiences in the Lone Star State. Early bird registration with special pricing opens May 18, and is limited to the first 125 rooms.

“Nothing compares to Edge Summit because it brings together our retail partners, who truly drive this industry forward,” said Jeﬀ Meadows, president and chief commercial officer, residential sales and marketing. “There is tremendous value in spending time with those who are leading their markets and navigating the business every day. Our partners do not just come to Edge Summit to hear about what is next for specialty retail, but they play a direct role in shaping it. That level of partnership, trust and shared commitment is what makes this event so meaningful and why it continues to grow stronger every year.”

Edge Summit goes beyond traditional meetings by combining business-building content with high-impact programming that strengthens relationships and sparks new ideas. The event opens with a Taste of Texas Welcome Reception setting the tone for two days of high-energy engagement. Neon Cowboy Casino Night brings together networking and entertainment in a memorable way, while the Under the Stars Gala Reception & Awards Dinner celebrates the success of Mohawk’s retail partners with the announcement of the Retailer of the Year, followed by live entertainment and an after party.

“Edge Summit is built for retailers who are focused on winning,” said Laura Bartley, vice president of customer loyalty and rewards. “Every session, every product launch and every conversation is designed to help our partners grow their business. From first access to innovation and lead generation campaigns to practical education that drives profitability, this is where our partners get what they need to compete and win in the year ahead.”

Edge Summit continues to stand out as a must-attend event for retailers looking to stay ahead—offering direct access to Mohawk leadership, peer insights from top-performing dealers and strategies that can be put into action immediately.

Early bird registration for the last Edge Summit sold out in just 12 hours. Retailers are encouraged to secure their spot early when registration opens May 18 at www.mohawktoday.com/edgesummit. Follow Mohawk Edge Partners on Instagram and Facebook for the latest updates on Edge Summit 2027.