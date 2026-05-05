Tuesday Tips: Roomvo University with Scott Humphrey

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Jim Armstrong, Reid Waxman of Roomvo and Scott Humphrey, CEO of the WFCA, share a leadership blueprint for driving growth, building accountability and avoiding the patterns that keep dealers stuck.