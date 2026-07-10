Välinge releases 2025 Sustainability Report

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsVälinge releases 2025 Sustainability Report

2025 SustainabilityViken, Sweden—Välinge Innovation has released its 2025 Sustainability Report, outlining the company’s progress, priorities and long-term ambitions across environmental, social and governance initiatives.

The report details how Välinge integrates sustainability into its innovation strategy and daily operations, with an emphasis on the issues it considers most material. It also explains how those priorities support the company’s goal of developing technologies that contribute to more sustainable products, more resource-efficient manufacturing and long-term value creation.

“Sustainability is an integral part of how we innovate and develop new technologies at Välinge,” said Vendela Hall, director of strategic planning and sustainability at Välinge Innovation. “We continuously challenge ourselves to find smarter, more resource-efficient ways of creating value for our customers and the industry. This report highlights both the progress we have made and the opportunities we see moving forward.”

Key focus areas include advancing sustainable innovation, supporting the transition to net-zero emissions by 2040, promoting responsible business practices and maintaining a safe, diverse and engaging workplace.

During the year, Välinge continued developing technologies designed to improve material efficiency, increase circularity and reduce environmental impact. The report also highlights progress within the company’s operations, including efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, strengthen employee engagement, enhance health and safety and reinforce responsible business practices throughout the organization and value chain.=

The Sustainability Report 2025 is available for download here.

Previous article
J+J Flooring debuts Zen Garden collection

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Carpet

J+J Flooring debuts Zen Garden collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—J+J Flooring has launched the Zen Garden collection, a new line of commercial carpet tile inspired natural landscapes and designed to create calming interior...
Read more
News

Jennifer Farrell reveals Destination Design Showhome Experience

FCNews Staff - 0
Los Angeles, Calif.—Acclaimed designer and TV host Jennifer Farrell is revealing a mid-year milestone for her Destination Design Showhome Experience: Interconnected Changeable Environments. "Interconnected Changeable...
Read more
Featured Post

Stats 2026: Housing market sub-segments showing signs of life

Reginald Tucker - 0
The primary challenges impacting U.S. housing market activity in 2024—persistent inflation, high mortgage rates, increased costs for builders and general economic uncertainty—spilled over into...
Read more
Featured Post

R.A. Siegel abruptly shuts down operations

FCNews Staff - 0
FCNews has learned that The R.A. Siegel Company, a major wholesale distributor of flooring products in the Southeast for more than 65 years, is...
Read more
News

Mannington Mills awards four community service scholarships

FCNews Staff - 0
Salem, N.J.—Mannington Mills has awarded “Stand on a Better World” scholarships to four students in recognition of their dedication to local community service. The company...
Read more
News

Havencrest Surfaces aquires PanTim distributor business

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Havencrest Surfaces, a wood-focused distribution company affiliated with Infinity Floor, has completed the purchase of the assets associated with the distributor business of PanTim...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X