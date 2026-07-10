Välinge releases 2025 Sustainability Report

Viken, Sweden—Välinge Innovation has released its 2025 Sustainability Report, outlining the company’s progress, priorities and long-term ambitions across environmental, social and governance initiatives.

The report details how Välinge integrates sustainability into its innovation strategy and daily operations, with an emphasis on the issues it considers most material. It also explains how those priorities support the company’s goal of developing technologies that contribute to more sustainable products, more resource-efficient manufacturing and long-term value creation.

“Sustainability is an integral part of how we innovate and develop new technologies at Välinge,” said Vendela Hall, director of strategic planning and sustainability at Välinge Innovation. “We continuously challenge ourselves to find smarter, more resource-efficient ways of creating value for our customers and the industry. This report highlights both the progress we have made and the opportunities we see moving forward.”

Key focus areas include advancing sustainable innovation, supporting the transition to net-zero emissions by 2040, promoting responsible business practices and maintaining a safe, diverse and engaging workplace.

During the year, Välinge continued developing technologies designed to improve material efficiency, increase circularity and reduce environmental impact. The report also highlights progress within the company’s operations, including efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, strengthen employee engagement, enhance health and safety and reinforce responsible business practices throughout the organization and value chain.=

The Sustainability Report 2025 is available for download here.