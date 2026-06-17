Tarkett donates to Paws for the Planet

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsTarkett donates to Paws for the Planet

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett brought employees worldwide together for its annual Sustainability Week. The company organized activities to strengthen employee engagement with its sustainability strategy.

World Environment Day on June 5 served as the centerpiece of the week. The events also demonstrated how environmental responsibility connects with each employee’s role.

Tarkett North America marked the occasion with Paws for the Planet. The pet supply donation drive highlighted the connection between animal welfare and environmental stewardship.

“When it comes to protecting our planet’s life-sustaining resources, every step counts—even those taken on four feet,” said Jay Henry, senior director of innovation and sustainability for Tarkett North America. “Paws for the Planet reflects how we think about sustainability. It’s not just about the floors we make. It’s about the communities and ecosystems we’re all a part of.”

Healthy, well-supported animal populations can reduce pressure on wildlife. They also contribute to more balanced local environments. Through Paws for the Planet, Tarkett employees supported biodiversity and local animal welfare organizations. The effort also connected community care with environmental health.

Employees at Tarkett locations in Ohio, Alabama and Georgia donated supplies throughout the week. Collection boxes accepted food, toys, blankets, towels, harnesses, leashes, beds, paper towels and cleaning supplies.

Tarkett delivered the donations to three local organizations. They included Rescue Village in the greater Cleveland area, Lauderdale Animal Shelter in Florence, Alabama and Whitfield Animal Shelter in Dalton, Georgia.

Employees donated more than 2,000 pounds of supplies. The contributions will help the shelters maintain cleaner, safer and more durable environments for animals in need.

Tarkett also encouraged employees to support animal welfare at home. Suggested actions included volunteering at local shelters and using biodegradable pet waste bags.

Employees also received tips about keeping cats indoors to protect local bird populations. Other recommendations included buying pet products in bulk and choosing recyclable packaging.

The North American initiative was one of several activities held across Tarkett’s international network during Sustainability Week. Tarkett also hosted a global webinar titled “Why Planetary Boundaries Matter — Why and How We Must Adapt.” More than 700 people attended the session worldwide.

Speakers included Arnaud Marquis, Tarkett Group chief sustainability and safety officer and Aude Thomaz, Tarkett EMEA purchasing director. Caroline Nowacki, a climate expert at Carbone 4, also joined the discussion.

The webinar explored the science behind planetary boundaries. Speakers also discussed how individuals can help create positive change within the flooring industry.

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