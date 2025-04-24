Tarkett releases 2024 Sustainability Statement

Solon, Ohio—Tarkett recently released its 2024 Sustainability Statement that is fully audited by independent third parties. Tarkett said it is the first global company in its sector to meet new EU CSRD legislation (Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive).

“The European CSRD legislation is a major step forward in paving the way for greater corporate social and environmental responsibility,” said Fabrice Barthélemy, CEO of Tarkett. “This establishes a common sustainability framework for all companies. For Tarkett, it has been an accelerator to help us identify our most material issues. By using relevant methodologies to reduce our impacts and assess the risks, we accelerated our progress on ESG. As part of our ambitious 2030 climate roadmap, we have already reduced greenhouse gas emissions across our whole value chain—scope 1, 2, 3—by 23% in the last five years.”

Early in 2023, Tarkett’s climate roadmap was approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). In September 2024, Tarkett was awarded a Platinum Medal by EcoVadis, placing the company in the top 1% of 130,000 companies rated in 180 countries. Most recently, in February 2025, Tarkett joined the renowned A list, ranking among the top 2% of 24,800 companies rated by CDP on climate performance.

Tarkett’s major sustainability achievements during last year:

69% of raw materials are renewable, abundant or recycled. 157,000 tons of recycled materials were used in production in 2024, representing 19% of raw materials.

Tarkett’s ReStart take-back and recycling program is deployed in 29 countries across 5 continents. Over the past 14 years, ReStart has enabled the collection of 124,000 tons of end-of-life flooring. In North America, the ReStart program increased its collections by 40% through strategic initiatives.

In 2024, the share of women in management positions reached 29%—very close to achieving Tarkett’s 2025 target of 30%. Tarkett North America has three voluntary, employee-led Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) designed to foster a diverse, inclusive workplace.

“A company’s ability to clearly and transparently articulate its progress towards more sustainable design and manufacturing has become an essential part of doing business,” said Roxane Spears, sustainability vice president of Tarkett North America. “Rather than being prioritized within certain market segments or geographies, sustainability is now a focal point for all types of building projects across North America. Fortunately, sustainability and responsible corporate stewardship have been part of Tarkett’s DNA for decades.”