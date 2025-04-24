TrueTouch Floors, Tri-West join forces

New Smyrna Beach, Fla.—TrueTouch Floors announced a strategic partnership with Tri-West, a dominant distributor in the Western U.S., known for its stylish and innovative engineered wood flooring solutions.

Tri-West will help expand TrueTouch’s reach across the western half of the U.S., and east to Colorado. Tri-West will be launching with an engineered European oak product called Coast, one of TrueTouch’s longest running line products. Coast adheres to California’s strict air quality and compliance standards, while pulling trash from the world’s oceans and planting trees where they are needed most—features that are very attractive to the western market.

“We took a new idea, a new vision to Allen Gage at Tri-West,” Stephen Yates, managing partner of TrueTouch Floors. “He immediately saw the opportunity that TrueTouch is offering to the consumer market. We are honored to partner with the leading distributor on the West Coast.”

This partnership reflects a shared vision for high-quality flooring solutions that prioritize the health of our people and planet and emphasizes both companies’ commitment to a more sustainable flooring industry.

“In any relationship we look for good people, great products and values that align with our culture,” said Allen Gage, president of Tri-West. “The TrueTouch partnership very much fulfills all three. We are particularly excited about contributing to the health of our beautiful planet. The TrueTouch motto of ‘cleaning seas and planting trees’ says it very nicely.”

Sales generated through TrueTouch Floors and Tri-West will significantly contribute to ocean cleanup through TrueTouch’s partnership with 4ocean, and reforestation through OneTreePlanted.