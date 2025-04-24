TrueTouch Floors, Tri-West join forces

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsTrueTouch Floors, Tri-West join forces
TrueTouch Floors
TrueTouch Floors Coast

New Smyrna Beach, Fla.—TrueTouch Floors announced a strategic partnership with Tri-West, a dominant distributor in the Western U.S., known for its stylish and innovative engineered wood flooring solutions.

Tri-West will help expand TrueTouch’s reach across the western half of the U.S., and east to Colorado. Tri-West will be launching with an engineered European oak product called Coast, one of TrueTouch’s longest running line products. Coast adheres to California’s strict air quality and compliance standards, while pulling trash from the world’s oceans and planting trees where they are needed most—features that are very attractive to the western market.

“We took a new idea, a new vision to Allen Gage at Tri-West,” Stephen Yates, managing partner of TrueTouch Floors. “He immediately saw the opportunity that TrueTouch is offering to the consumer market. We are honored to partner with the leading distributor on the West Coast.”

This partnership reflects a shared vision for high-quality flooring solutions that prioritize the health of our people and planet and emphasizes both companies’ commitment to a more sustainable flooring industry.

“In any relationship we look for good people, great products and values that align with our culture,” said Allen Gage, president of Tri-West. “The TrueTouch partnership very much fulfills all three. We are particularly excited about contributing to the health of our beautiful planet. The TrueTouch motto of ‘cleaning seas and planting trees’ says it very nicely.”

Sales generated through TrueTouch Floors and Tri-West will significantly contribute to ocean cleanup through TrueTouch’s partnership with 4ocean, and reforestation through OneTreePlanted.

Previous article
Tarkett releases 2024 Sustainability Statement

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Tarkett releases 2024 Sustainability Statement

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Tarkett recently released its 2024 Sustainability Statement that is fully audited by independent third parties. Tarkett said it is the first global company...
Read more
Carpet

Arch 180 looks to fill a void in commercial

Reginald Tucker - 0
Las Vegas—Floor covering distributors and commercial contractors in search of quality, fully curated commercial carpet tile and resilient offerings via a single-source supplier now...
Read more
Featured Post

Adhesives: Multipurpose solutions cover all the bases

Ken Ryan - 0
Multipurpose flooring adhesives are showing up in greater numbers these days, and it’s no accident. In fact, multipurpose adhesives offer versatility and convenience, allowing...
Read more
News

NWFA hosts successful Wood Flooring Expo

FCNews Staff - 0
Charlotte, N.C.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) hosted its 2025 Wood Flooring Expo from April 15-17 at the Charlotte Convention Center here, drawing over...
Read more
Commercial

2025 Best of NeoCon jury unveiled

FCNews Staff - 0
Chicago—NeoCon, the world’s premier fair for commercial design, announced a powerhouse jury for the 2025 Best of NeoCon Awards. Now in its 35th year,...
Read more
Commercial

Flexco Corporation awarded Sourcewell Cooperative Contract

FCNews Staff - 0
Tuscumbia, Ala.—Flexco Corporation, a leading resilient flooring manufacturer, announced its recent award of a Sourcewell cooperative purchasing contract in the flooring materials category. This...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X