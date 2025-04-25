Retailers React: What segment of business looks most promising?

Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we asked: What segment of your business looks the most promising?
Here are their responses:
“We are experiencing strong growth in every category other than retail replacement, which is only up 1%. Our biggest area of growth is with designers, which is up over 45%. I think the reason that segment is doing so well is that designers serve the higher-end market, which is more insulated from the daily ups and downs of the economy.”
— Joel Schreier, Home Carpet One Floor & Home, Chicago
“Specified commercial and Main Street commercial have both remained strong throughout the softening of residential and builder work over the past 18 months, but I would have to say the most promising segment for the foreseeable future is residential replacement. I feel that many consumers are putting their remodel projects back in motion, and that pent-up demand will create a nice spike in this segment throughout the remainder of 2025.”
— Greg Loeffler, Pierce Companies, Billings, Mont.
“Residential replacement has been the leading category for our business. Consumers are spending money on upgrading/updating their homes instead of purchasing new homes and have substantial equity to invest back into their homes.”
— Carlton Billingsley, Floors and More, Benton, Ark.
“Specified commercial is the most promising currently. Hard bid project margins are low, so we are focusing on relationships we have built over the last 40 years.”
— Kevin Rose, Carpetland USA, Dixon, Ill.
“Kitchen and bath remodeling looks the most promising. With the volatility in the stock market and cost of goods on the rise, people are watching their spending. Higher income households are still doing remodeling projects.”
— Paul Deschenes, Schneider’s Flooring America, Vernon, Conn.