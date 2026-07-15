Mohawk Industries releases 17th annual Impact Report

Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk Industries published its 17th annual impact report. Titled “Designed for Impact,” the 2025 report highlights Mohawk’s accelerated progress toward its key goals while highlighting the stories of how the company’s people, processes and products are making a difference in all areas of sustainability.

“Each year, we share our impact report as both a candid appraisal of where we stand on our sustainability journey and as a means of acknowledging the important work of more than 40,000 associates around the globe who are helping us meet or exceed our goals,” said Malisa Maynard, Mohawk’s chief sustainability officer. “This year, our team reflected on feedback we received about past reports and streamlined the content to create a more reader-friendly document without sacrificing transparency or data. In many instances, we used links to content housed on our sustainability hub so that readers can focus their time on their areas of interest.”

Mohawk is the world’s largest flooring manufacturer with leading market positions on four continents. The company aligns its business and sustainability strategies to deliver innovative building product solutions grounded in product circularity while lowering costs by effectively managing its supply chain, reducing its consumption of natural resources, delivering ongoing productivity gain and investing in advanced technologies, including renewable energy.

“Because we offer an expansive product portfolio that varies between regions, we use our annual impact report to detail local product innovation and process improvements while assessing our sustainability progress through enterprise-wide goals,” Maynard said.

The report also spotlights product-level circularity gains:

For the year, the company reclaimed more than 49 million pounds of end-of-life products.

In the U.S., over 99% of Daltile’s manufactured tile collections contain recycled or reclaimed materials, with more than 300 million pounds of material recovered and reused each year.

Mohawk’s popular PureTech waterproof resilient flooring features an 80% organic, renewable polymer core and PVC-free construction. PureTech is composed of 70% recycled materials overall.

Across regions, the company’s laminated wood flooring collections minimize harvesting of trees by processing recycled or reclaimed wood, which keeps stored carbon sequestered by extending the useful life of the material.

The company’s U.S. ReCover carpet recycling program grew material recovery by 133% year-over-year through an expanded retailer pilot. ReCover is expanding to include additional flooring categories.

Unilin Panels’ patented new Osiris technology recovers and reintegrates wood fiber from waste

MDF/HDF and laminate boards, which has made the company the first to recycle this material into new products.

Mohawk celebrated exceeding its sustainability goals in 2025. The company cut its Scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity by 31% against its original baseline, surpassing the 25% target, and set a new 20% reduction goal in absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 from a 2021 baseline.

Mohawk also cut its manufacturing waste-to-landfill intensity by 55% against its baseline, outpacing its 30% target and set a new goal of repurposing 85% of manufacturing waste into productive value streams by 2035.

Water withdrawal intensity fell 50%, also beating the 30% reduction target, and Mohawk continues to prioritize responsible water stewardship across its global operations. Mohawk’s wood sourcing for flooring, boards and panels reached a 99.5% responsible-sourcing verification rate in 2025, keeping the company on track toward its 2030 goal of 100% verification.

Mohawk partnered with its global workforce to improve safety year over year as the 2025 global recordable injury rate (RIR) dropped to 1.17, down 37%, as the company continues working toward its 2030 goal of a world-class rate below 1.0.

As part of its efforts to highlight the importance of sustainability across the industry, from July 15 – 17, Mohawk will sponsor and participate in the third annual Flooring Sustainability Summit in Washington, D.C., which convenes sustainability experts representing the manufacturing, architecture, interior design and green building community. This unique event facilitates productive and insightful discussion of sustainability and green building practices and is hosted by the nation’s leading flooring trade associations across all product categories.

“As our impact report will attest, Mohawk’s associates, customers and suppliers work together to pursue lasting, positive impact for people, for business and for the planet,” Maynard said. “Events like the Flooring Sustainability Summit foster collaboration across the industry as we share what we have learned and build on one another’s progress to benefit our customers and consumers.”