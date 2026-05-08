Flooring Sustainability Summit announces 2026 keynote speakers

Washington, D.C.—The Flooring Sustainability Summit will return to here, July 14-16, here at The Mayflower Hotel. Organizers announced George Bandy Jr. and Cheryl S. Durst as keynote speakers for the event.

“This year’s Summit reflects the growing urgency for our industry to align around shared sustainability goals,” said Bill Griese, Summit chair. “We’re especially excited to welcome two dynamic keynote speakers whose perspectives span both global sustainability strategy and the transformative power of design.”

George Bandy Jr. will deliver the opening keynote. He is chief sustainability officer at Andersen Corporation. He brings more than 25 years of experience in environmental performance, circular economy strategy and responsible business practices.

Bandy previously held sustainability leadership roles at Amazon, Mohawk Industries and Interface. He also serves as vice chairman of the board of Green Business Certification Inc.

Durst will deliver the closing keynote. She is executive vice president and CEO of the International Interior Design Association. Durst is known for advancing the role of design in human experience and business performance. She serves on the International WELL Building Institute Governance Council. She also is a trustee of the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago.

Organizers said the keynote speakers will help shape conversations throughout the Summit. The sessions will focus on the future of sustainability and design across the industry.