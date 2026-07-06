Adleta Corporation expands distribution across southern U.S.

Arlington, Texas—Adleta Corporation has extended its service area into South Texas, southern Louisiana and southern Mississippi, its largest expansion to date, which took effect immediately.

The employee-owned company will represent the following brands and product lines throughout the new territory:

Armstrong Flooring

Hartco Hardwood

LM Hardwood

Jackson Flooring private-label wood and LVT collections

Aura Flooring, from the manufacturer of Bella Cera Hardwood

Custom Building Products

Schönox

Stauf

QT Fitness Flooring

Adleta Installation Products

Icon Protection and Ram Board

The expansion will allow Adleta Corporation to support the new territory with inventory from its four warehouse facilities.

The company said it is also evaluating potential facility locations throughout its new Southern region. The company will release additional information as plans develop.