Adleta Corporation expands distribution across southern U.S.

Arlington, Texas—Adleta Corporation has extended its service area into South Texas, southern Louisiana and southern Mississippi, its largest expansion to date, which took effect immediately.
The employee-owned company will represent the following brands and product lines throughout the new territory:
- Armstrong Flooring
- Hartco Hardwood
- LM Hardwood
- Jackson Flooring private-label wood and LVT collections
- Aura Flooring, from the manufacturer of Bella Cera Hardwood
- Custom Building Products
- Schönox
- Stauf
- QT Fitness Flooring
- Adleta Installation Products
- Icon Protection and Ram Board
The expansion will allow Adleta Corporation to support the new territory with inventory from its four warehouse facilities.
The company said it is also evaluating potential facility locations throughout its new Southern region. The company will release additional information as plans develop.