PC Floors opens new Hartford showroom

Hartford, Conn.—PC Floors, a flooring supplier established in 1979, celebrated the grand opening of its tenth location in Hartford, Conn. The event took place Feb. 18 and welcomed contractors, installers, vendors and customers to the new 12,000-square-foot showroom and warehouse.

The new location marks the company’s continued expansion across the Northeast. It is PC Floors’ third showroom in Connecticut, joining established locations in Danbury and Waterbury.

Grand opening celebration

The Hartford showroom’s opening brought together flooring professionals, community leaders and local dignitaries for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a PRO Networking Event.

Attendees met the PC Floors Hartford team, connected with supplier representatives and explored product displays throughout the showroom. Guests also enjoyed food, prizes and raffles during the event.

“We’re thrilled with the turnout and support we received during our Hartford grand opening,” said Judah Spitz, CEO of PC Floors. “For more than four decades, our success has been built on delivering top quality inventory, same-day delivery and expert guidance. Hartford represents an important step in our mission to provide flooring solutions across the Northeast.”

Store features and community impact

The new Hartford location includes 12,000 square feet of showroom and warehouse space. The facility sits in a central location accessible from Interstate 91 and Interstate 84.

The showroom features millions of square feet of flooring in stock, including hardwood, vinyl and custom options. PC Floors also offers same-day delivery service and expert consultants to assist contractors, designers and homeowners.

Leadership spotlight

Flooring veteran Ron LeVasseur manages the Hartford location. LeVasseur brings more than 30 years of industry experience and a reputation for building long-term relationships with customers and vendors.

Under his leadership, the Hartford team aims to provide professional contractors and homeowners with knowledgeable service and a wide selection of flooring solutions.

The new location represents an investment in the Hartford economy and supports growth across the construction and home improvement sectors.

With ten locations, PC Floors now operates more than 200,000 square feet of combined showroom and warehouse space across four states.