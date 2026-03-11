PC Floors opens new Hartford showroom

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsPC Floors opens new Hartford showroom

PC Floors Hartford CTHartford, Conn.—PC Floors, a flooring supplier established in 1979, celebrated the grand opening of its tenth location in Hartford, Conn. The event took place Feb. 18 and welcomed contractors, installers, vendors and customers to the new 12,000-square-foot showroom and warehouse.

The new location marks the company’s continued expansion across the Northeast. It is PC Floors’ third showroom in Connecticut, joining established locations in Danbury and Waterbury.

Grand opening celebration

The Hartford showroom’s opening brought together flooring professionals, community leaders and local dignitaries for a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a PRO Networking Event.

Attendees met the PC Floors Hartford team, connected with supplier representatives and explored product displays throughout the showroom. Guests also enjoyed food, prizes and raffles during the event.

“We’re thrilled with the turnout and support we received during our Hartford grand opening,” said Judah Spitz, CEO of PC Floors. “For more than four decades, our success has been built on delivering top quality inventory, same-day delivery and expert guidance. Hartford represents an important step in our mission to provide flooring solutions across the Northeast.”

Store features and community impact

The new Hartford location includes 12,000 square feet of showroom and warehouse space. The facility sits in a central location accessible from Interstate 91 and Interstate 84.

The showroom features millions of square feet of flooring in stock, including hardwood, vinyl and custom options. PC Floors also offers same-day delivery service and expert consultants to assist contractors, designers and homeowners.

Leadership spotlight

Flooring veteran Ron LeVasseur manages the Hartford location. LeVasseur brings more than 30 years of industry experience and a reputation for building long-term relationships with customers and vendors.

Under his leadership, the Hartford team aims to provide professional contractors and homeowners with knowledgeable service and a wide selection of flooring solutions.

The new location represents an investment in the Hartford economy and supports growth across the construction and home improvement sectors.

With ten locations, PC Floors now operates more than 200,000 square feet of combined showroom and warehouse space across four states.

Previous article
Shaw Contract launches ‘Design for All’ CEU
Next article
What’s new in moldings, sundries

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Retailers React: What’s your goal for 2026?

Ken Ryan - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we...
Read more
News

WFCA kicks off Step Up Tour in Lakeland

FCNews Staff - 0
Lakeland, Fla.—Sunshine Interiors, located here, hosted the first Step Up Tour, a World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) initiative, today. Sunshine Interiors is the first...
Read more
News

AHF Products unveils new sign at Cartersville facility

FCNews Staff - 0
Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products installed a new sign at its recently acquired rigid core manufacturing facility in Cartersville, Ga. The sign marks the company’s continued...
Read more
Featured Post

What’s new in moldings, sundries

Ken Ryan - 0
These days moldings, accessories and sundries are not just some fancy accompaniments to flooring. Rather, they have become essential elements for finishing flooring projects,...
Read more
Carpet

Shaw Contract launches ‘Design for All’ CEU

FCNews Staff - 0
Cartersville, Ga.—Shaw Contract has launched Design for All, a new continuing education course (CEU) created to help architecture and design professionals better understand how inclusive, purpose‑driven...
Read more
Featured Company

Safe, secure locking with SolidTech SPC

Reginald Tucker - 0
When it comes to SPC/ rigid core locking systems, all floors are not created equal. This axiom is especially relevant in a sub-segment overrun...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X