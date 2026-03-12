What’s new in moldings, sundries

These days moldings, accessories and sundries are not just some fancy accompaniments to flooring. Rather, they have become essential elements for finishing flooring projects, providing crucial, functional and aesthetic benefits. For example, these versatile products seal expansion gaps, facilitate smooth transitions between different materials or levels, protect floor edges from damage and ensure safety by preventing tripping hazards.

The winter markets featured a bevy of new offerings with the intended purpose of providing the finishing touch to a flooring installation. Following is an overview:

Engineered Floors/Xcessories

PureGrain is known for its visual depth and realism. A generic transition strip can ruin that illusion. Engineered Floors’ Xcessories program ensures coordinated trims for every PureGrain SKU in the High-Def, Comfort, Renew and Endure collections. Xcessories offers a full suite of profiles (T-molds, reducers, stair nosing, quarter rounds and stair treads) that are coordinated to the specific décor of the floor. And by using color-coordinated trims, the transition from a PureGrain floor to carpet, tile or stairs becomes an intentional design element rather than a necessary eyesore.

Fittes

Fittes Luxe+ Vents delivers simplified installation with a refined, elevated finish. Featuring a patented double air channel for enhanced airflow and performance, it integrates seamlessly with standard HVAC systems. The Flushmount design sits level with the flooring for a clean, modern look that complements premium surfaces. By combining high performance with elevated aesthetics, it gives remodelers and builders a distinctive upgrade that improves both function and overall project presentation without adding complexity to the build.

i4F Stair Tread Technologies

i4F Stair Tread Technologies solve a long-standing industry challenge by enabling stairs to become a seamless extension of the floor rather than an afterthought. Using the same material, décor, texture and height across SPC, LVT, WPC, laminate and wood, they deliver a perfect floor-to-stair match, including top steps and landings. Two construction approaches—L-shaped and U-shaped—ensure compatibility with all stair types.

Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt Flooring Products is a leader in carpet cushion and hard surface underlayments and continues to offer new, innovative products. Make-A-Wish Strength, a synthetic rubber crack isolation membrane, provides excellent acoustical performance for all hard surface flooring. Simplify your underlayment options by going with a proven leader for your underlayment needs.

Leggett & Platt will donate $0.01 to Make-A-Wish for every square foot ($0.09/sq. yd.) of Make-A-Wish-branded underlayment sold with a minimum donation of $100,000 annually.

Perfect Vents

Perfect Vents is expanding its product lineup with the introduction of solid and engineered wood floor vents, complementing its patented flush-mount system for floating floors. The frameless design uses the actual flooring material, eliminating the need to stain or attempt to color-match wood registers. The new hardwood offering allows retailers to provide a coordinated accessory solution across multiple flooring categories while maintaining the same installer-friendly installation process. As a strategic vendor partner with Shaw Industries, Perfect Vents continues to deliver trim and accessory solutions that improve the finished look of the installation.

MP Global

QuietWalk LV is designed specifically for all vinyl planks but can also be used with laminate and hardwoods. It measures 1.4mm thick and is made from dense recycled materials. The attached vapor barrier protects the overlying floors by offering full moisture protection beneath while protecting the overlying floor from potential water damage and alkalinity migration. Other key performance attributes include sound dampening, durability support and customer comfort.

TotalWorx

RockHold by TotalWorx Accessories is a premium, high-tack transitional adhesive designed for superior versatility and performance. It can be installed dry, semi-wet or wet and quickly firms as it cures for a secure bond. Engineered to support a wide range of resilient flooring solutions, LokWorx RockHold is solvent-free and delivers exceptional resistance to moisture, pH and plasticizers migration

Performance Accessories

Mohawk has introduced Performance Accessories TrueMatch technology, specifically designed for stair nosings to complement laminate and hybrid flooring. TrueMatch stair nosings deliver a flawless match, ensuring that the visuals, gloss level, texture, bevel type, waterproofing and scratch resistance are identical to the flooring. The preferred round nosing shape mirrors the elegant look of solid wood tread while also eliminating the hassle of staining to achieve a perfect match.

Unilin

Unilin Technologies has introduced a market-proven technology that aims to redefine how flooring accessories, such as stair covers, clickable skirtings and profiles, are made. Each stair cover is made directly from the original flooring plank. The result? Exactly the same design, texture and wear layer as the floor.

To create a stair cover, a flooring plank is bent over an insert, enhancing durability and performance. It adds structural strength, reduces glue usage and cost and defines the stair cover shape. This process enables the production of durable round-nose stair covers in laminate as well as other core materials (SPC, WPC and wood) and minimalistic square-edge stair covers.

Vanishing Vents

Traditional floor vents can interrupt beautiful hardwood and LVP floors. Vanishing Vents, however, aims to eliminate the distraction. Each vent is manufactured from the same material as the floor itself, creating a flawless, integrated appearance. The result is a sleek, flush-mount design that preserves the integrity of the space while maintaining proper airflow. Ideal for high-end residential and custom builds, Vanishing Vents deliver performance without compromising aesthetics.

Versatrim

Built for performance and designed for style, Versatrim’s commercial-grade aluminum moldings are designed to deliver lasting durability for both residential and commercial applications. The easy-to-install aluminum profiles include stair solutions, end caps and edge moldings, T-moldings, SlimTrims 3-in-1 moldings, risers, wall bases and corners and ramps and edges.