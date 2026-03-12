AHF Products unveils new sign at Cartersville facility

By FCNews Staff
new signMountville, Pa.—AHF Products installed a new sign at its recently acquired rigid core manufacturing facility in Cartersville, Ga. The sign marks the company’s continued investment in American manufacturing.

The Cartersville factory produces AHF’s proprietary HDPC (High Density Polymer Core) technology. The company designed the technology for waterproof, high-performance flooring applications.

AHF Products wholly owns and operates the facility. The plant brings premium rigid core manufacturing under the company’s control while strengthening supply and speeding delivery.

The Cartersville location supports several AHF brands, including Armstrong Flooring and Bruce. The plant also produces U.S.-based private label products that provide a domestic alternative to overseas sourcing.

The facility uses advanced automation and produces millions of square feet of flooring each year. With the Cartersville operation, AHF Products now operates 11 manufacturing plants across the United States.

Company officials said the investment reflects AHF’s commitment to American-made flooring and continued innovation in rigid core technology.

