AHF Products supports Kankakee recovery after tornado

Kankakee, Ill.—As Kankakee rebuilds from a recent EF-3 tornado, AHF Products is supporting employees and helping the community recover.

AHF’s Kankakee facility has manufactured Armstrong Flooring products for more than 75 years. The plant has long served as one of the nation’s primary producers of vinyl composition tile. AHF Products acquired the plant in 2022 as part of its purchase of Armstrong Flooring Inc. assets. The move continued the site’s legacy of U.S. manufacturing and preserved its role as a major local employer. Today, AHF is the only domestic VCT manufacturer.

Employee support remains a priority

AHF’s human resources and plant leadership teams have worked closely with employees since the storm. The company said all employees remained safe, but many suffered major personal losses. Some experienced significant home and vehicle damage.

“I’m grateful that all of our employees remained safe, but the impact on their lives was significant,” said Brent Emore, CEO. “Our teams have stayed close to every employee to make sure no one is navigating this alone. The resilience they’ve shown, supporting each other, keeping operations moving and helping their neighbors, says everything about who they are.”

AHF Products is implementing a relief plan to meet immediate and long-term needs. The plan includes flooring assistance for affected employees and a donation to the United Way Emergency Response Fund in the name of its Kankakee employees.

AHF also is helping local residents rebuild. The company is extending its Friends & Family flooring discount to all Kankakee residents affected by the storm. The expansion gives residents access to every product the company manufactures, from LVT to hardwood.

AHF assists local theater

AHF also is helping the Kankakee Valley Theatre Association repair its facility.

The building sustained damage in the minutes before the tornado touched down. A severe hailstorm punctured more than 200 holes in the roof. The air conditioning unit was torn from the building. Outdoor storage units that held props and set pieces were carried nearly a mile away. The theater’s sign, canopy and siding also were destroyed.

A rehearsal had been scheduled for that evening, but the director canceled it at the last minute.

“Seeing the damage and knowing we would have been inside if rehearsal hadn’t been canceled was chilling,” said Courtney Stephens, KVTA president. “And compared to our neighbors, whose buildings were demolished, we were lucky.”

Crews repaired the roof quickly, but other work continues as contractors and materials become available. Several theater members also lost homes or vehicles. The tornado struck during the week of a major youth production.

Local schools, churches and arts organizations provided temporary performance and rehearsal spaces. Their support helped the theater continue its programming despite the disruption.

KVTA’s current flooring, likely Armstrong Flooring VCT installed more than 70 years ago, has endured decades of heavy use. It has supported rehearsals, children’s camps, set storage and constant chair removal and replacement.

The storm damage made replacement urgent. VCT remains the ideal choice for the space because of its durability and performance in high-traffic, multiuse environments. The new black flooring also will improve the viewing experience by reducing light reflection from the existing white floors.

“Replacing our old, tattered VCT with new, beautiful VCT means everything to us,” Stephens said. “As a nonprofit, this wasn’t practical before the storm. We are incredibly grateful to AHF for this donation and for helping us continue providing beautiful art in a beautiful space.”

Emore said AHF remains committed to supporting Kankakee as the community rebuilds. “Our employees and neighbors in Kankakee have shown tremendous resilience,” Emore said. “We supported our team from the moment the storm passed and we remain committed to standing with them and with the entire community as rebuilding continues.”