Obituary: Dennis Blake, WFCA

Dalton—Dennis Blake, founder of Better Floors & Restorations and former chairman of the Western Floor Covering Association, died June 5. He was one of the industry leaders who helped form the World Floor Covering Association.

Blake spent more than five decades in the floor covering and restoration industry. During that time, he built a business, helped shape a national trade group and mentored a generation of flooring professionals.

“Dennis represented the very best of our industry,” said Scott Humphrey, CEO of the World Floor Covering Association. “He was respected for his integrity, professionalism and unwavering commitment to helping others succeed. Throughout his career, he generously shared his knowledge, mentored fellow professionals and built relationships that strengthened our industry. His impact will be felt for generations.”

Humphrey said Blake’s legacy can be seen in the organizations he helped shape and the people he encouraged throughout his career.

Building his legacy

Blake entered the flooring industry in 1972 when he joined the Placentia, California, company that would later become Better Floors & Restorations. In 1974, he purchased the business and spent the next five decades building it into one of Southern California’s most respected flooring and restoration firms.

Through decades of hands-on experience, Blake became a trusted resource for insurance companies, attorneys and industry professionals throughout Southern California. His expertise included flooring installation, restoration services, water and fire damage recovery, environmental remediation and flooring inspections.

Better Floors & Restorations served clients throughout Orange, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego counties.

Blake’s influence also extended beyond his own business. Through his involvement with Disaster Kleenup International, he served as chairman and president of the organization’s western division. In those roles, he helped elevate restoration standards, strengthen industry partnerships and support restoration professionals throughout the region.

Blake served as chairman of the Western Floor Covering Association from 1993 to 1994. His tenure coincided with one of the most important periods in the industry’s history.

Helping form the WFCA

During his term, the Western Floor Covering Association and the American Floor Covering Association began formal merger discussions. Those efforts led to the creation of the World Floor Covering Association in 1995.

As chairman, Blake helped lay the groundwork for a unified national trade organization. His leadership during that transition reflected the trust his peers placed in his judgment and vision for the industry’s future.

Blake continued to serve the association after the merger. He later served on the WFCA Executive Committee as vice chairman during the 2011-12 fiscal year. In that role, he represented Better Floors & Restorations and helped guide the association’s strategic direction.

Blake also held the Certified Flooring Executive designation. The credential recognizes professional achievement and leadership within the flooring industry.

In 2008, Blake passed leadership of Better Floors & Restorations to his daughter, Corinne Lindquist. She continues to lead the company as president.

After the transition, Blake remained active in the business as founder and vice president. He continued to share his expertise with employees, industry colleagues and the next generation of flooring professionals.

Blake battled ALS for more than four and a half years. During that time, his wife, Kay, supported him with care and devotion.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the Floor Covering Industry Foundation in Blake’s honor. Donations can be made at FCIF.org.

The family will hold funeral services June 20 in Orange, California. The date would have been Blake’s birthday. Those seeking more information can contact the family.

Blake’s legacy lives on through the family business he built, the trade association he helped shape and the flooring professionals he mentored throughout his career.