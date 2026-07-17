WFCA Step Up Tour spotlights first three member businesses

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association’s (WFCA) Step Up Tour has completed its first three stops, highlighting member businesses recognized for leadership, innovation and commitment to the flooring industry.

“The flooring industry has always been strongest when professionals are willing to share what they’ve learned,” said Scott Humphrey, CEO of WFCA. “The Step Up Tour gives us the opportunity to recognize businesses making a difference, celebrate the people behind their success and share ideas that help strengthen our industry.”

The tour visited Sunshine Interiors in Lakeland, Fla., Jabara’s Home Services in Wichita, Kan. and Carpet Exchange in Denver. According to WFCA, the companies represent different business models while sharing a commitment to customer service, community involvement and professional development.

Created to spotlight outstanding WFCA member businesses, the Step Up Tour goes beyond the showroom to meet with owners, employees, manufacturing partners, customers and community organizations. The association shares those stories through articles, videos, photography, podcasts and other digital content.

The stops

Each stop highlights a different leadership approach.

Sunshine Interiors, led by President Darren Harrison, demonstrates how purpose-driven leadership shapes company culture, decision-making and community engagement.

Under President Jason Jabara, Jabara’s Home Services reflects four generations of family leadership built on customer relationships and adaptability.

At Carpet Exchange, President Bruce Odette emphasizes operational excellence while investing in employee development to build long-term success.

According to WFCA, all three companies also share a commitment to remaining active in the association and supporting the flooring industry through professional education and participation in WFCA initiatives.

“The most valuable part of every Step Up Tour visit isn’t simply telling a company’s story—it’s sharing ideas that can inspire another business,” said Freida Staten, chief marketing and strategy officer for WFCA. “Every stop reminds us that our industry is filled with leaders willing to share their experiences so others can grow, innovate and succeed.”

WFCA plans to continue the Step Up Tour through 2027, featuring additional member businesses across North America.