i4F, Van Dijk form stair tread partnership

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesInstallationi4F, Van Dijk form stair tread partnership

Van DijkWeert, Netherlands—i4F and Van Dijk Staircase Solutions have entered into a cross-license agreement and manufacturing partnership designed to expand stair tread solutions across Europe.

Under the agreement, Van Dijk has signed an i4F stair tread technologies license and will serve as i4F’s preferred European stair tread manufacturing partner.

In addition, Van Dijk granted i4F the right to sublicense its European Patent EP 2 526 241 B1 to i4F Stair Tread Technologies licensees. According to i4F, the agreement expands its existing stair tread patent portfolio while giving licensees greater flexibility when manufacturing and selling stair tread products.

“Van Dijk’s manufacturing expertise and longstanding reputation in staircase renovation make them the ideal partner for our growing stair tread technologies business,” said John Rietveldt, CEO of i4F. “In addition to expanding European manufacturing capabilities, this agreement builds on i4F’s existing stair tread technologies IP portfolio, including its patent partnerships with VICstairs and Finished Edge Technology, by providing licensees with access to additional patent rights that further enhance their freedom to operate.”

Van Dijk, based here, has specialized in staircase renovation across Europe for more than 30 years. Its StairCampus facility combines manufacturing, research and development, material recovery, reuse and recycling.

“We are excited to join the i4F licensing platform and become its preferred European stair tread manufacturing partner,” said Rick Steyvers, managing director of Van Dijk Staircase Solutions. “By combining more than 30 years of staircase renovation expertise with i4F’s technology and licensing platform, we can help flooring brands, distributors and retailers bring matching stair tread solutions to market faster and more efficiently across Europe. This enables Van Dijk to further strengthen its position as the European manufacturing partner for integrated stair tread and flooring solutions.”

As part of the partnership, i4F licensees can have stair treads manufactured and folded by Van Dijk to match their flooring and wall panel collections. i4F also plans to promote Van Dijk’s manufacturing capabilities to European retailers, distributors and decorative panel producers.

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