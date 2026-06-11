Mohawk announces CEO succession plan

Calhoun—Mohawk Industries, Inc., announced that Paul De Cock, president and chief operating officer, has been appointed chief executive officer (CEO) and a director of the Mohawk board of directors, effective September 30. De Cock will succeed Jeffrey Lorberbaum, who will retire from his role as CEO at that time, and continue to serve as chairman of the board.

“I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to lead Mohawk and look forward to building on the strong foundation in place,” De Cock said. “As CEO, my focus will be on continuing to generate momentum and unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation while staying true to the values that got us here. I look forward to leading Mohawk through the next phase of its evolution—sharpening our focus, accelerating growth and pursuing new pathways that will define our future.”

De Cock brings more than two decades of industry, operational and commercial leadership experience to the CEO role. Since joining the company through the acquisition of Unilin in 2005, he has held increasingly senior leadership roles across geographies and product categories, including laminate, wood, LVT and carpet. During his tenure, De Cock has played an instrumental role in strengthening Mohawk’s international operations and advancing the company’s product portfolio. De Cock was appointed president and COO in February 2025 in connection with the company’s overall succession planning process.

Lorberbaum has served as chairman of the board since May 2004 and as the company’s CEO since January 2001. During his tenure, Mohawk grew through a combination of organic investments and strategic acquisitions to become the world’s largest flooring manufacturer with a portfolio of industry-leading and innovative brands.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to lead Mohawk for the past 25 years, and I’m incredibly proud of what the team has accomplished over this time. I know that I will leave the company in good hands under Paul’s leadership, and continue to have full confidence that Mohawk’s best days are to come,” Lorberbaum said. “I look forward to serving as Chairman of the Board and working closely with Paul and the rest of the management team to support a smooth transition and continuing to strengthen the company.”

John M. Engquist, lead independent director, added, “On behalf of the board, I want to express our gratitude to Jeff for his extraordinary leadership as CEO. Under his vision and stewardship, Jeff transformed the company into the largest flooring manufacturer in the world, and we look forward to his continued leadership as chairman of the board. Paul has the deep respect of the company’s senior leadership team, a comprehensive knowledge of the flooring industry and is greatly admired by Mohawk’s employees worldwide—all of which will allow for a seamless transition of leadership.”