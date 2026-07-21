Tuesday Tips: Scheduling with purpose

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostTuesday Tips: Scheduling with purpose

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings, retail training expert, details the value of professional scheduling and how it can improve organization, efficiency and customer service.

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