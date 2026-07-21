E by Emser Tile expands luxury portfolio with four new collections

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsE by Emser Tile expands luxury portfolio with four new collections

four newLos Angeles—E by Emser Tile has expanded its luxury portfolio with four new collections manufactured in Spain and Italy.

The four new collections—Luma, Kefi, Kasida and Milzetti—offer architects and designers additional options for residential and commercial interiors.

“Tile can do more than cover a surface, it can shape how a space feels,” said Carly Ghodsian, product design and curator for E by Emser Tile. “These collections were designed to interact with natural light, creating depth, movement and texture throughout the day. Working closely with our partners in Spain and Italy, we developed these surfaces to bring an added architectural dimension to interior spaces.”

Three porcelain collections from Spain

Luma

An extruded porcelain wall tile inspired by ancient Greek columns. It features subtle fluting, vertical lines and an interlocking system for a seamless installation. The collection is available in three colors and a 4 x 15 format.

Kefi

An extruded porcelain wall tile with reactive glazing that creates color variation. The collection features fluted detailing, an interlocking system and is available in three colors in a 4 x 15 format.

Kasida

An extruded porcelain collection featuring varied fluting and vertical texture. Designed for feature walls and focal points, it is offered in three natural colors and  a4 x 15 format with an interlocking system.

Italian porcelain collection

Milzetti

Manufactured in Italy, draws inspiration from the historic terrazzo floors of Palazzo Milzetti in Faenza. The glazed porcelain collection is available in six colors, six sizes and three coordinating decorative patterns, providing designers with a range of installation options.

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