Durstone debuts Lumina ceramic lattice screen system

Castellón, Spain—Durstone has introduced Lumina, a collection of ceramic lattice screens inspired by Mediterranean architecture.

The modular system allows architects and designers to shape light, airflow and privacy. It supports residential, hospitality, retail and outdoor projects.

Lumina includes six interchangeable pieces in several tones and finishes. Designers can combine the modules to create architectural structures across a range of settings.

Lattice screens have long helped Mediterranean architects manage the relationship between indoor and outdoor spaces. Durstone reinterpreted that tradition through an extruded stoneware collection designed for modern architecture.

Lumina can create visual filters, space dividers, lightweight enclosures and transitional elements. These applications add depth, privacy and movement without fully closing a space.

Six modular designs

The collection includes six pieces divided into two geometric families. Designers can combine both formats to create different densities and levels of transparency. The modular approach also allows the system to adapt to each project’s scale and requirements.

Lumina treats the lattice screen as both a functional element and a design tool. Its geometric patterns define spaces without enclosing them and provide protection without creating isolation.

The system also creates a stronger relationship between light, material and space.

Ceramic surfaces add depth and color

Durstone manufactures Lumina through ceramic extrusion. The pieces feature Sand, a natural matte finish that highlights the character of the material.

The finish also showcases the subtle variations created during the ceramic production process.

Durstone offers Cube 0 and Brick 0 with glazed interiors in Blue, Olive and White. The finishes add color inside each piece and create greater depth as light moves through the structure. The ceramic system resists wear and supports a range of indoor and outdoor applications.

Designers can use Lumina on facades, patios, terraces, porches, stores, offices, hotels and homes. Applications can range from small partitions to large architectural screens.

Lumina reflects Durstone’s effort to bring functional and expressive value to contemporary architecture. The collection also demonstrates how traditional Mediterranean elements can support modern design needs.