Durstone unveils new porcelain collections

Castellón, Spain—Durstone introduced its latest porcelain collections during Ceramic Journeys, an event hosted at the company’s showroom that highlights the design directions expected to influence 2026.

The new collections focus on luminous ceramic surfaces inspired by natural materials. Each surface features precise detailing and refined finishes designed to create calm and harmonious spaces.

Durstone’s latest offerings combine large-format slabs, small-scale elements and three-dimensional ceramic solutions within a unified material system. The collections include products designed for floors, walls and architectural applications.

The presentation also features porcelain surfaces suitable for interior and exterior spaces, facades and pools.

Durstone focuses on developing ceramic collections for contemporary architecture and interior design. Each series is designed as part of a complete surface system that allows designers to combine formats, finishes and applications within the same project.

This approach allows a consistent material language to extend across floors, walls architectural elements and bathroom components.

Durstone expands this system through its Durslab line, which includes large-format porcelain surfaces. The slabs are available in 120 × 280 × 0.6 cm and 120 × 120× 0.9 cm formats. These thin panels help create expansive surfaces while maintaining visual continuity within a space.

The system also extends to Durstone’s D’Bath line, which includes sinks and bathroom components crafted from the same ceramic surfaces. This approach allows designers to maintain consistent materials across floors walls and functional elements.

With these collections, Durstone continues to position ceramics as an architectural surface rather than a traditional tile product. The materials are designed to create continuity, interact with light and help define the atmosphere of interior spaces.