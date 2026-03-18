Cali launches Reserve European hardwood collection

San Diego—Cali introduced Reserve, a character-grade European white oak engineered hardwood collection designed to deliver premium performance at an accessible price point.

The company designed Reserve for builders and high-volume residential projects. The collection aims to bridge the gap between entry-level flooring and premium hardwood.

Cali developed the color palette with input from builder and retail partners. The goal was to create a range of colors with broad regional appeal while maintaining the company’s coastal design aesthetic.

“Builders kept asking for hardwood that’s elevated but priced for volume projects,” said Doug Jackson, CEO. “Reserve gives them European white oak with better specs than typical entry-level floors. It’s quality wood at a fair price. Exactly what the market needs.”

The design

Reserve features a 2mm veneer, nearly double the thickness of many entry-level hardwood products. The thicker veneer increases durability and provides a more substantial feel underfoot.

Planks measure 6.5 inches wide, compared with the typical 5-inch width found in many opening price point hardwood floors. The wider format creates a more modern appearance that helps homes appeal to buyers.

Reserve features random-length planks up to 74 inches. The multi-layer engineered construction improves dimensional stability.

A seven-coat aluminum oxide finish provides scratch protection and simplifies maintenance. The product also carries FloorScore certification and meets CARB and TSCA compliance standards for indoor air quality.

Cali sources the wood from responsibly managed forests and certifies it under the Lacey Act.

The flooring features tongue-and-groove milling for nail or glue-down installation. Color-coordinated stair treads and trim are available for each color.

Reserve also includes a 50-year residential warranty and a 15-year commercial warranty.

The Reserve collection responds to growing demand for hardwood options that offer value without sacrificing performance or design. The collection allows buyers to upgrade from luxury vinyl to authentic hardwood while providing builders with a practical solution for multifamily and high-volume housing projects.