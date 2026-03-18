Antolini to showcase natural stone at Coverings 2026

Las Vegas—Antolini will present an immersive natural stone installation at Coverings 2026, taking place March 30 through April 2 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

The company will showcase its materials in a booth designed by Alessandro La Spada. The installation creates a landscape-like environment where visitors move through a series of architectural spaces that highlight natural stone surfaces.

The concept draws inspiration from a contemporary village. Independent architectural elements form sculptural volumes while open pathways guide visitors through the space.

“This project draws inspiration from the architectural layout of a contemporary village, a fragmented and expansive place where spaces and volumes enter into dialogue through a carefully balanced interplay of solids and voids,” La Spada said. “The stand is conceived as a collection of heterogeneous independent elements designed to accommodate office lounges.”

At the show, Antolini will feature more than 20 natural stone materials from its portfolio. The stones will appear as wall cladding and backlit counters throughout the installation.

Featured stones

The featured stones include Cipollino GreyWave marble, Irish Green, Dover White and Brown Chocolate Quarzite. Each contributes to the booth’s warm, natural palette.

Cipollino GreyWave marble features flowing white, grey and black veining that creates a sense of movement across the stone.

Irish Green introduces deep green tones with translucent veining that adds brightness and contrast.

Dover White marble offers soft grey and milky white patterns that create a balanced and luminous appearance.

Brown Chocolate Quarzite anchors the installation as the booth’s flooring material with warm amber tones and a dense structure.

Antolini designed the installation to present natural stone as an architectural element rather than a standalone material. Light, texture and structure combine to create a fully immersive experience for visitors.