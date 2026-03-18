Axiscor launches Ascend SPC flooring collection

Johnson City, Tenn.—Axiscor Performance Floors introduced the Ascend collection, the latest addition to its lineup of multilayer SPC rigid core flooring.

“The Ascend collection caters to both residential and commercial consumers with its strength and resilience, along with its striking and incredibly realistic wood visuals and beveled edges,” said Kevin Murphy, vice president of Axiscor. “Consumers can be confident that Ascend not only offers a beautiful aesthetic, but also provides a robust, hard-wearing floor they can count on to withstand high traffic for years to come.”

Collection details

Designed for modern living, the Ascend collection combines durability with contemporary style. The collection is available in seven colors: Alpine, Apex, Highland, Peak, Pinnacle, Skyline and Summit.

Each plank measures 7 x 60 inches and features a 6mm thickness with a 28-mil wear layer. The wear layer resists scratches, stains and everyday wear. It also includes antimicrobial protection.

Ascend features random embossing to create a natural wood texture. A pressed beveled-edge profile adds a refined plank appearance.

Each plank includes a 1mm IXPE attached underlayment pad. The pad enhances sound absorption and comfort underfoot. The collection also incorporates i4F technology to simplify installation.

Ascend carries a lifetime residential warranty. It also includes a 15-year light commercial warranty and a 10-year commercial warranty.

Additional Axiscor collections include Anthem, Axis Prime Plus, Axis PRO7, Axis PRO9 and Axis PRO12.