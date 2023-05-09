Axiscor introduces Anthem SPC, interactive visualizer

By FCNews Staff
anthemJohnson City, Tenn.—Axiscor Performance Floors launched its American-made Anthem collection, a new high-quality SPC multi-layered rigid core flooring line. The company also recently launched its new online floor visualizer, an interactive feature to help customers see how different Axiscor designs will look in their own homes.

“Consumers are demanding high-performance luxury vinyl flooring that can be installed anywhere, with materials that closely emulate the look and feel of real hardwood planks,” said Kevin Murphy, Axiscor sales manager. “Axiscor’s Anthem collection delivers all of those qualities with industry-leading visual offerings and stellar performance capabilities.”

Manufactured in the USA, Anthem features realistic wood grain embossing that mirrors the exceptional, varied graining found in premium, cathedral-sawn hardwood—with three distinct grain patterns on each plank and mini micro-beveled edges.

Along with authentic wood visuals, Anthem offers superior durability. Each 7 x 48-inch plank is protected with antimicrobial coating technology to prevent bacterial growth and a robust 20-mil wear layer for superior impact and scuff resistance, greater stability and longer wear life. The total thickness with the IXPE attached underlayment pad is 5mm, and the collection comes with a new Unilin Uniclic locking system that allows for faster installation.

Anthem is offered in six colors: Arlington, Denali, Duluth, Glacier Bay, Liberty and Rushmore, and comes with a 25-year residential warranty. The collection is waterproof, pet friendly and adaptable to extreme temperature changes. As with all Axiscor products, Anthem is FloorScore certified.

With its new floor visualizer, customers can upload a photo of a room, select a floor from one of Axicor’s collections and instantly see how their selection will look in that space. Customers are also able to browse Axiscor’s extensive digital library of room images to help them select the perfect choice for their home.

“Our new visualizer provides an excellent opportunity for consumers and retailers to upload a photo or use one of the provided images to see a larger scale of their choice of flooring, helping them gain a much better idea of how that flooring will appear in a wide variety of rooms or in their own space,” Murphy said. “The visualizer simplifies the process for the consumer as well as the retailer, making it much easier to narrow down the possibilities and confidently choose the flooring that is best suited to their home and for their needs.”

