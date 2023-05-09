Cain & Bultman launches new website

Jacksonville, Fla.—Cain & Bultman launched its private brand website: norwoodhill.com.

The website highlights the hardwood, LVT, laminate and waterproof collections introduced over the past 12 months.

“Norwood Hill Sandifer was my grandfather,” said Kirk Sandifer, CEO. “We wanted to honor the man who guided this 100-year-old company. The Norwood Hill brand is a catalyst for our continued geographic expansion.”

The Norwood Hill brand is sold through participating retailers. The new website provides those retailers with a tool to invite consumers and professionals alike to experience Norwood Hill Fine Flooring Solutions.