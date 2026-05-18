RFCI launches new website and brand identity

LaGrange, Ga.—The Resilient Floor Covering Institute has unveiled a new visual identity and redesigned website, RFCI.com.

The launch marks a significant step in the organization’s evolution and leadership within the resilient flooring category.

RFCI introduced the new brand and website during a sneak peek presentation at its 2026 Spring Meeting in Naples, Fla. Members received an early look at the organization’s refreshed direction and digital transformation.

“With resilient flooring leading the industry in innovation, design and bold solutions, it was time for RFCI’s image and digital presence to evolve as well,” said Bill Blackstock, president and CEO of RFCI. “This new brand identity and website better reflect the members we represent, the category we serve and the future we are helping shape.”

The redesigned RFCI.com represents the most dramatic transformation of the organization’s online presence since RFCI first established a website in 2008.

“The redesigned site places greater emphasis on storytelling, member engagement, education, sustainability leadership and user experience,” said Paul Friederichsen of BrandBiz and creative director for the site.

Key features include expanded information on resilient flooring categories, certification resources and sustainability tools. The site also includes information on FloorScore and Assure Certified.

RFCI.com now features industry-wide environmental product declarations, videos on key topics and links to Beautifully Responsible. The site also includes easier navigation, improved search tools, member and supplier video testimonials and visual galleries that highlight the design potential of resilient flooring.

“RFCI’s new identity pays respect to a resilient flooring industry that continues to lead through innovation, performance, sustainability and design,” Blackstock said.

RFCI credited digital agency AzulArc for helping bring the new brand and website to life. The association also thanked its board of directors and members for their support throughout the process.