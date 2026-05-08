RFCI marks 50 years with new logo

Naples, Fla.—The Resilient Floor Covering Institute (RFCI) unveiled a new brand logo during its 2026 Spring Meeting here. The redesign coincides with the association’s 50th anniversary.

RFCI introduced the logo to the largest gathering of members in the organization’s history. The previous design traced back to RFCI’s predecessor, the Resilient Tile Institute, which launched in 1929.

“Given our category’s bold and innovative leadership role in the flooring industry, we determined our logo did not accurately reflect today’s dynamic resilient flooring industry and needed changing,” said Bill Blackstock, president and CEO of RFCI. “Our 50th anniversary provided a perfect opportunity.”

Paul Friederichsen and the design team at Azul Arc led the rebranding effort. The updated logo focuses on a clean and simplified design approach. “Our trade audience knows and understands RFCI and the resilient flooring industry, so no reason to over complicate it,” Friederichsen said.

The new branding is designed to better reflect the modern resilient flooring category and RFCI’s evolving role within the industry. “RFCI has had a longer history than most realize,” Blackstock added. “This new logo and look will carry us forward to make new history in floor covering’s most exciting category.”