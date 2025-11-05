RFCI Fall Meeting achieves record attendance

Marana, Ariz.—The Resilient Floor Covering Institute (RFCI) concluded its 2025 Fall Board of Directors and Associate Member Meeting at the Ritz-Carlton Dove Mountain here, marking the largest Fall Meeting attendance in the organization’s history.

The three-day event, held October 27–29, highlighted the continued momentum of the resilient flooring category and showcased RFCI’s incredible membership, the association’s strategic accomplishments and key speakers on targeted topics. The board also reviewed and approved an aggressive 2026 strategic business plan.

“This year’s Fall Meeting underscores the remarkable strength of our industry and members,” said Bill Blackstock, president/CEO of RFCI. “I am continually amazed at the dedication of our members to constant innovation and the massive investments they make to continue the growth of the resilient sector. We are honored to serve them.”

Achievements

Members were briefed on significant organizational milestones, including:

Major accomplishments in RFCI’s strategic plan

Membership growth over the past year

Record social media engagement and trade communications performance

Continued success of the Beautifully Responsible digital campaign, expanding consumer interest in resilient flooring’s many strengths

2026–2027 officers announced

RFCI announced its new slate of officers for the 2026–2027 term:

Chairman: Barron Frith, president, CFL North America

Vice Chair: Roxane Spears, vice president of sustainability, Tarkett North America

Treasurer: Zack Zehner, chairman, Mannington Mills

Secretary: Jennifer Zimmerman, chief commercial officer, AHF Products

RFCI also recognized outgoing officers: RFCI chairman Russ Rogg, president, HMTX Contract and Trade; and RFCI treasurer, Bart Rogers, vice president, Roppe Holding Company, for their exceptional leadership and longstanding contributions to the institute and to the resilient flooring industry.

Program highlights

Attendees engaged in a forward-looking agenda featuring expert presentations on key market and policy issues, including:

U.S. residential market conditions with a detailed look at 2026

Commercial market performance by sector

Regulatory and policy developments on the federal and state fronts

A recently completed residential consumer market study on sustainability

Components of the Vinyl Institute’s strategic initiatives

Keynote speaker Owen Fitzpatrick, acclaimed psychologist and author, inspired attendees with his address, “Leading Hearts and Minds Through Turbulent Times.”