Mohawk supplies flooring for Sunshine on a Ranney Day remodel

Roswell, Ga.—Sunshine on a Ranney Day (SOARD), a nonprofit organization that creates life-changing home makeovers—dream bedrooms, accessible bathrooms and therapy rooms—for children with special needs in the area, completed recent renovations as its company headquarters.

Mohawk Flooring provided flooring for the project. SolidTech R Plus Oxford Manor in Cyrus was chosen for the organizations brand-new space.

Holly Ranney, co-founder and president, noted, “We’re grateful to partner with Mohawk Flooring for our new office. Their generosity as a sponsor and their commitment to quality align perfectly with our mission. Together, we’re not just building spaces, we’re creating environments that inspire hope and healing.”