Couristan names Vincent Circosta EVP of residential division

Fort Lee, N.J.—Couristan appointed Vincent Circosta as executive vice president of its residential division.

Circosta brings more than 20 years of experience in the flooring industry. He will lead efforts to identify and develop new business opportunities across all account segments. His role includes oversight of the company’s Premiere, Creations and Purity residential broadloom brands, along with its assortment of area rugs.

“Vincent’s strong leadership and diverse experience across sales, merchandising and operations within the flooring industry will bring significant value to our company,” said George Couri, chairman of Couristan. “I am confident that his expertise and forward-thinking approach will help us fully realize our strategic sales initiatives, drive continued growth and further strengthen support for our valued customer base.”

Circosta will also oversee the strategic direction of the residential sales force. His focus will include strengthening relationships with Couristan’s dealer network and expanding the brand’s market presence.

“I am humbled, motivated and excited to take on this new role with such a prestigious brand,” Circosta said. “Today’s customers have an incredible array of options available to them. When it comes to why a partner should choose Couristan, the answer lies in our ability to simply out-service the competition.”

Circosta emphasized a customer-first approach. He said every dealer interaction should deliver value. He also noted that service will play a key role in the company’s continued growth.

“We are grateful for the amazing customers we have today,” Circosta said. “My immediate plan is to examine every aspect of our business to identify opportunities and improve how we serve our dealers. Delivering the very best customer experience is not just a goal. It is our primary mission.”

Under Circosta’s leadership, Couristan plans to expand dealer-focused initiatives aimed at improving operations and supporting long-term growth.