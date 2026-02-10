Andolino announces retirement from Couristan

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostAndolino announces retirement from Couristan

To my dear friends,

In what has been a very loosely kept secret, I would like to take this opportunity to personally take control of the narrative of my future.

I re-joined Couristan in September of 2024 as the president; the role of a lifetime! Three months into my return, I was diagnosed with a condition that was causing problems with how my bile ducts in my liver were operating. After a series of tests, scans and other medical observations, the initial diagnoses were upgraded to Stage 4 Primary Biliary Cirrhosis of the liver. Upon consulting with my doctors, family, George Couri and prayer, I have decided to retire effective Feb. 13. This has not been an easy decision, but I must listen to my doctors and the people who love me, so the curtain is closing on a 42-year career.

To those who know me best, you know that Couristan has been my home and work family for many years over four different tenures. The Couri family has been very understanding and gracious during this time, and I would like to thank George and his entire family for the support they have shown, not only during this period but for my entire tenure with the company.

I feel very confident that I will leave Couristan in a wonderful position for the future. The last 18 months I have worked very closely with Georgia Couri, the third generation of the Couri family. I know that people come and go in business, and I am no different; the one constant for 100 years is that Couristan and the Couri family have a strong grasp of the industry and will excel going forward. They also know that I am a phone call away for any questions that may arise.

I would like to thank every one of you. Over my career, I recognize how your efforts helped paint my success by supporting me with great products, sales and ideas for our business. I cannot stress enough the appreciation I have for all of you and the amazing work we have done over the years. I am positive your future will be filled with great success as Couristan embarks on the next 100 years of its journey. This is not a time for sadness but rather a time to view a true vision of a future that is filled with happiness and love. I wish you all the very best as you build your business.

I have been blessed by many years of personal and professional success, and I share those achievements together with you all. None of this was done alone, but rather by us working as a team.

Thank you all and God bless you and your families.

Previous article
AHF Products showcases American-made flooring at IBS
Next article
Seeing the impact of training come full circle

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Company

Schattdecor: Design once, produce anywhere

Steve Feldman - 0
Maryland Heights, Mo.—A little more than a year into his role at Schattdecor North America, David Sheehan, CEO, is pleased with the company’s progress...
Read more
Column

How to dominate during this ongoing slump (part 6)

FCNews Columnist - 0
(Part six of a series) In the previous installments of this series, I’ve given an alternative to the type of marketing that most dealers...
Read more
Featured Post

Abbey annual convention reflects optimism

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Fort Launderdale, Fla.—Against a backdrop of strenuous economic conditions and a still-challenging housing market, the mood at Abbey Carpet & Floor’s annual convention was...
Read more
News

Parador achieves carbon-neutral production

FCNews Staff - 0
Coesfeld, Germany—Parador reached a new milestone in its sustainability journey, achieving carbon-neutral production across its manufacturing sites by the end of 2025. The company...
Read more
Al's Column

Seeing the impact of training come full circle

FCNews Columnist - 0
Attending the 2026 International Surface Event (TISE) this year felt a little different—in the best way, that is. It wasn’t just about walking the...
Read more
News

AHF Products showcases American-made flooring at IBS

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlanda, Fla.—AHF Products is offering builders and pro remodelers a hands-on experience at the International Builders Show with a dedicated hospitality suite featuring NASCAR...
Read more

As seen in

February 9, 2026

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X