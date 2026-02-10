Andolino announces retirement from Couristan

To my dear friends,

In what has been a very loosely kept secret, I would like to take this opportunity to personally take control of the narrative of my future.

I re-joined Couristan in September of 2024 as the president; the role of a lifetime! Three months into my return, I was diagnosed with a condition that was causing problems with how my bile ducts in my liver were operating. After a series of tests, scans and other medical observations, the initial diagnoses were upgraded to Stage 4 Primary Biliary Cirrhosis of the liver. Upon consulting with my doctors, family, George Couri and prayer, I have decided to retire effective Feb. 13. This has not been an easy decision, but I must listen to my doctors and the people who love me, so the curtain is closing on a 42-year career.

To those who know me best, you know that Couristan has been my home and work family for many years over four different tenures. The Couri family has been very understanding and gracious during this time, and I would like to thank George and his entire family for the support they have shown, not only during this period but for my entire tenure with the company.

I feel very confident that I will leave Couristan in a wonderful position for the future. The last 18 months I have worked very closely with Georgia Couri, the third generation of the Couri family. I know that people come and go in business, and I am no different; the one constant for 100 years is that Couristan and the Couri family have a strong grasp of the industry and will excel going forward. They also know that I am a phone call away for any questions that may arise.

I would like to thank every one of you. Over my career, I recognize how your efforts helped paint my success by supporting me with great products, sales and ideas for our business. I cannot stress enough the appreciation I have for all of you and the amazing work we have done over the years. I am positive your future will be filled with great success as Couristan embarks on the next 100 years of its journey. This is not a time for sadness but rather a time to view a true vision of a future that is filled with happiness and love. I wish you all the very best as you build your business.

I have been blessed by many years of personal and professional success, and I share those achievements together with you all. None of this was done alone, but rather by us working as a team.

Thank you all and God bless you and your families.