Couristan appoints Len Andolino as president

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesCarpetCouristan appoints Len Andolino as president

Couristan Andolino Fort Lee, N.J.—Couristan, a leading manufacturer and distributor of broadloom and custom carpet products for residential and hospitality markets, has appointed Len Andolino president. Andolino brings over three decades of sales, product development, strategic planning and merchandising initiative experience in the flooring covering industry.

Andolino is set to join Couristan from The Dixie Group’s decorative division. “My intention after resigning from The Dixie Group was to start my own consulting practice, but the draw to re-join Couristan in this role was very inviting,” Andolino said. “I am excited to join the Couristan team in my new role and to bring new strategies and initiatives to the forefront that will ensure the company’s future and surpass expectations.”

As a multi-generational business that was established in 1926, Couristan has begun the process of establishing a blueprint for its future as it drives towards its 100th anniversary. This hire is meant to further the company’s ability to capitalize on opportunities within the rapidly changing floor covering marketplaces as the company continues to focus on the development of innovative products.

“At Couristan, we’re focused on further strengthening our partnerships with our authorized dealers in terms of meaningful customer relations, product development and merchandising strategies as well as advancements in technologies that are designed to improve upon the selling and purchasing experiences of our extensive product line,” said George Couri, chairman of Couristan. “Andolino brings extensive experience in leading and empowering product-led sales teams, as well as driving exceptional customer service experiences that align with our company’s legacy and mission.”

In recent years, the company is said to have made some key leadership investments—including the appointment of Bob Tucci as executive vice president of broadloom. Tucci will now serve the company as executive vice president of residential sales to lead Couristan’s exploration and strategic development of new business opportunities within all account segments for the company’s residential broadloom and area rug product portfolios. Tucci will be reporting to Andolino.

Previous article
Lions Floor welcomes Scott Stokes to executive team
Next article
Tarkett achieves platinum medal by EcoVadis

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Tarkett achieves platinum medal by EcoVadis

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Tarkett, a leader in innovative and sustainable flooring and sports surface solutions, was award a platinum medal from sustainability rating platform EcoVadis. Each...
Read more
News

Lions Floor welcomes Scott Stokes to executive team

FCNews Staff - 0
Scott Stokes has been appointed vice president U.S. builder/multifamily for Lions Floor. Stokes is a seasoned leader with over 30 years of experience in...
Read more
News

Kährs Americas promotes veteran leaders

FCNews Staff - 0
Altamonte Springs, Fla.—Kährs Americas announces the promotion of Troy Fritts to sales director, direct sales - Southeast region, while expanding the responsibilities of Emily...
Read more
Featured Post

Retailers React: How will lower interest rates impact your business?

FCNews Staff - 0
Every two weeks, FCNews seeks out flooring retailers across the country to offer their advice on hot topics of the day. This week, we...
Read more
News

Mohawk named 2024 Eco-Leader  

FCNews Staff - 0
Calhoun, Ga.—Mohawk was recently named a 2024 Eco-Leader by Green Builder Media, the highest honor awarded by the media group, which is focused on...
Read more
Installation

Versatrim introduces new shipping guarantee

FCNews Staff - 0
Henderson, N.C.—Versatrim, a provider of floor molding products and resources for residential and commercial projects, announced a new guarantee that is meant to ensure...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X