Couristan appoints Len Andolino as president

Fort Lee, N.J.—Couristan, a leading manufacturer and distributor of broadloom and custom carpet products for residential and hospitality markets, has appointed Len Andolino president. Andolino brings over three decades of sales, product development, strategic planning and merchandising initiative experience in the flooring covering industry.

Andolino is set to join Couristan from The Dixie Group’s decorative division. “My intention after resigning from The Dixie Group was to start my own consulting practice, but the draw to re-join Couristan in this role was very inviting,” Andolino said. “I am excited to join the Couristan team in my new role and to bring new strategies and initiatives to the forefront that will ensure the company’s future and surpass expectations.”

As a multi-generational business that was established in 1926, Couristan has begun the process of establishing a blueprint for its future as it drives towards its 100th anniversary. This hire is meant to further the company’s ability to capitalize on opportunities within the rapidly changing floor covering marketplaces as the company continues to focus on the development of innovative products.

“At Couristan, we’re focused on further strengthening our partnerships with our authorized dealers in terms of meaningful customer relations, product development and merchandising strategies as well as advancements in technologies that are designed to improve upon the selling and purchasing experiences of our extensive product line,” said George Couri, chairman of Couristan. “Andolino brings extensive experience in leading and empowering product-led sales teams, as well as driving exceptional customer service experiences that align with our company’s legacy and mission.”

In recent years, the company is said to have made some key leadership investments—including the appointment of Bob Tucci as executive vice president of broadloom. Tucci will now serve the company as executive vice president of residential sales to lead Couristan’s exploration and strategic development of new business opportunities within all account segments for the company’s residential broadloom and area rug product portfolios. Tucci will be reporting to Andolino.