Len Andolino forms consulting group

By FCNews Staff
Len AndolinoDalton—Len Andolino, a 40-year flooring industry veteran, has re-established Andolino Management Group with a focus on the high-end decorative flooring industry. This move, Andolino said, will allow him to shift his professional focus to better align with his personal and family commitments.

“I initially started this concept in 2015 and it proved to be successful for the companies I partnered with at that time,” Andolino said. “Unfortunately, due to a family illness I had to close the business. Today, I am happy to have the opportunity to re-start my consulting business, which will seek like-minded companies that understand the fashion-driven and high-end segment of the flooring industry. I hope to work with a limited number of foreign and domestic companies that seek my services.”

Andolino has served the past three-and-a-half years as the vice president of The Dixie Group’s decorative brands, 1866 by Masland and Decor by Fabrica. He will continue working with TDG as he works through the transition to AMG. “Under Len Andolino’s leadership, we have successfully re-established our decorative program as a growth segment of our business,” said TM Nuckols, president of TDG. “We have reached a mutual agreement to transition our relationship and continue working together under Andolino’s new venture.”

Andolino Management Group will offer a variety of services depending on the client’s needs—including product sourcing, business development, sales management and training to name a few.

“It’s been an amazing 40-year journey, and I am determined to celebrate my 50th anniversary in 10 years, then I’ll go sit on a beach somewhere,” Andolino said. “I’ve traveled to practically every corner of this world working with the leading American importers and world class manufacturers. I feel our industry is prime for significant growth in all floor covering areas. Our economy will stabilize, inflation will recede and interest rates will fall, those indicators will lead to a boom in housing, both new and resale. I want to work with a select group of companies that will be positioned to seize the day. I am confident in our industry and I look forward to being part of the last big boom in my career.”

Tuesday Tips: SEAL Leadership Academy
Hallmark Floors partners with Diamond W Flooring

