Tuesday Tips: SEAL Leadership Academy

By FCNews Staff
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Scott Humphrey dives into the SEAL Program. The next cohort starts June 24th and seating is limited. The SEAL (Seeking Excellence As Leaders) Leadership Development and Certification Program enriches attendees’ professional paths and personal journeys. The SEAL program is specifically designed to provide the necessary skills, mindset and certification to navigate today’s challenges and lead with unwavering integrity into the future.

