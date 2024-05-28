Tuesday Tips: Pausing to improve performance

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostTuesday Tips: Pausing to improve performance

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s “Tuesday Tips,” Tom Jenning reminds us that the best way to improve your performance, especially if you want to stay ahead of your competition, is to discipline yourself to pause.

Previous article
Specialty retailers rise to challenge from Floor & Decor
Next article
8 takeaways from ITR Economics’ latest presentation

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

i4F unveils “HerringB/ONE” single panel drop-lock system

FCNews Staff - 0
Shanghai, China—i4F has unveiled its new “HerringB/ONE”—a single panel drop-lock system that delivers multiple benefits to manufacturers, retailers and consumers. “i4F is simplifying the timeless...
Read more
Carpet

Tarkett expands collection of Johnsonite rubber sports flooring

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Tarkett, specializing in innovative and sustainable flooring worldwide, has expanded its Johnsonite multi-functional rubber sports flooring offering by adding new patterns to its...
Read more
News

COREtec’s Soft Step offers quiet, warmth

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—COREtec's attached underlayment, Soft Step, is distinguished by its quiet, warm and sustainable benefits. The underlayment joined COREtec’s preexisting attached cork underlayment option just...
Read more
Column

Emotional ‘intelligence’ vs. emotional ‘quotient’

FCNews Columnist - 0
Not hiring the right people? Or, if you’re on the other side, maybe you’re not getting the offers or promotions even though you have...
Read more
Column

8 takeaways from ITR Economics’ latest presentation

Steve Feldman - 0
I recently had the pleasure of sitting in on another ITR Economics presentation, this one at the Starnet spring meeting on Amelia Island. The...
Read more
Featured Post

Specialty retailers rise to challenge from Floor & Decor

Ken Ryan - 0
As Floor & Decor expands to well beyond 200 stores across the U.S.—with every intention to keep growing—it has identified specialty floor covering retailers...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X