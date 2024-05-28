Tuesday Tips: Pausing to improve performance

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s “Tuesday Tips,” Tom Jenning reminds us that the best way to improve your performance, especially if you want to stay ahead of your competition, is to discipline yourself to pause.