Tuesday Tips: Developing a passion for practice

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s “Tuesday Tips,” Tom Jenning emphasizes the need to develop a passion for practicing. In order to be at the top of their game, sales professionals’ need to practice, practice, practice.