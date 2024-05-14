Tuesday Tips: Getting the sales interview right

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts presents short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of being 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s “Tuesday Tips,” Tom Jennings, retail training expert discusses the problem with the customer interview process. Too often we really don’t interview, rather we focus on promoting our products and company.