Tuesday Tips: Understand behavior with Michelle Nix

By FCNews Staff
HomeFeatured PostTuesday Tips: Understand behavior with Michelle Nix

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Michelle Nix, WFCA director of education, introduces DiSC and shares how understanding behavioral styles can improve communication, strengthen workplace relationships and help teams work more effectively.

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